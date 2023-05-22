iPhone 16 reportedly getting vertically aligned cameras similar to iPhone 12

Apple is yet to even introduce iPhone 15 later this year, but we’re already talking about the 2024 iPhones. Earlier today, 9to5Mac revealed exclusive renders based on super early information we know about iPhone 16. Now anonymous Twitter user @URedditor has claimed that iPhone 16 will have vertically aligned cameras, just like iPhone 12.

Apple to change iPhone 16 camera layout

According to the user, Apple will switch back to a “vertical camera layout” with the regular iPhone 16 models. Since iPhone 13, the rear cameras have been aligned diagonally. It’s unclear why exactly Apple changed the layout of the cameras, but it’s likely due to the arrangement of the internal components – especially since Apple had the iPhone 13 mini.

It’s worth noting that @URedditor, also known as Unknownz21, doesn’t have an established multi-year track record of accurate leaks. In 2020, the user correctly shared some details about how App Clips would work based on assets found in a leaked iOS 14 build. Apart from that, Unknownz21 reported some details about iPhone 15 that we’re yet to find out if they’re correct.

Another thing to keep in mind is that details leaked this early usually come from super early prototypes, which means that Apple can still change a lot of things before the final product. Based on CADs seen by 9to5Mac, iPhone 16 Pro Max (or iPhone 16 Ultra) will get a larger 6.9-inch display, up from the current 6.7-inch display.

Both analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young corroborate this report. The same analysts also believe that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will also get a larger 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1″). This would allow Apple to fit a periscope lens on both Pro models, as only iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the new lens for better optical zoom this year.

iPhone 15 rumors

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, Apple has been working on a new design for the iPhone 15 lineup. However, part of this redesign has been scrapped – which would be new solid-state volume buttons with haptic feedback. Still, customers can expect a new Action button that will replace the mute/ring switch.

Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu reported that Apple decided to switch back to the classic volume buttons due to supply issues, as the new buttons would be too complex and could end up delaying iPhone 15 production. The new phones will also get better cameras and a USB-C port instead of Lightning.

Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be officially announced in September.