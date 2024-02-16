iPhone 16: Leaked image allegedly shows new camera module design

We may have just gotten our first hardware leak for the iPhone 16 lineup. On social media today, Majin Bu shared an image that they say is the “new camera module of the iPhone 16.” The image shows a vertically-oriented camera layout, a change that has been rumored multiple times by other sources.

iPhone 16 camera changes

With the iPhone 15 Pro this year, Apple adjusted the layout of the three camera lenses so that the Main and Ultra Wide cameras are stacked on top of each other. This change is what enables the iPhone 15 Pro to record spatial video for Vision Pro.

Right now, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use a camera layout where the Main and Ultra Wide camera lenses are aligned diagonally. The expectation is that by switching to a vertically-aligned design, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be able to record spatial video – just like the current iPhone 15 Pro models.

Today’s image from Majin Bu is further corroboration that Apple is planning this change to the iPhone 16’s camera design. Writing at MacRumors, Marko Zivkovic says that he is able to “independently verify the authenticity of the component design.” The layout is similar to the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11.

With the Vision Pro now available to buyers in the United States, Apple has plenty of reason to incentivize users to record Spatial Videos. This change to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will go a long way toward accomplishing that.