This year’s iPhone 16 Pro colors will include bronze, according to a Weibo post. However, it’s likely this is just another way of labelling a color previously described as “rose.”

The post follows a look at the base model iPhone 16 colors we’re expecting to see this year …

Previous reports on iPhone 16 Pro colors

We yesterday got a look at some dummy iPhone 16 units, showing both the vertical camera layout and colors suggested in earlier reports. We haven’t yet seen anything similar for the iPhone 16 Pro models, but we have had multiple reports suggesting that Apple plans to drop the blue titanium in favor of a new color this year.

Back in March, a Weibo post referred to the new color as “rose.”

Based on a Weibo post (via ShrimpApplePro on X), Apple may be planning to drop blue titanium and add rose titanium for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max […] Rose appears to be the titanium version of gold.

Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated that in May.

iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max: black, white (or silver), grey (I think it’s natural titanium), rose

Another source also referred to it as “rose,” noting that this would not be a rose gold.

The new color code for iPhone 16 Pro is Rose. Not the previous Rose Gold on the iPhone 6s

Latest report calls the new color ‘bronze’

Fixed focus digital on Weibo also references a new color today, but a machine translation of the post calls it bronze.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a new color scheme […] The new color matching is especially like bronze.

These are likely the same color

So far we’ve only had written descriptions of the new color – we haven’t seen any visuals. The only renders to date have been ones created purely on the basis of those descriptions.

For example, the render we created is of a color I would personally consider bronze.

However, Apple Hub showed a much more vibrant/garish rose gold render, based on exactly the same report.

The iPhone 16 Pro models will reportedly be available in these 4 new colors:



– Space Black

– White

– Gray

– Rose



Source: Weibo post (via @VNchocoTaco) pic.twitter.com/P5jc0CvO4u — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) March 26, 2024

A rose by any other name would look as bronze …

The smart money, then, is on four colors, with blue replaced by something in the bronze/copper/rose gold range.

Render: Michael Bower/9to5Mac