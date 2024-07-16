Rumor: iPhone 16 Pro will come in a new rose color when it debuts

We’re only a couple months away from the expected launch of the iPhone 16 lineup. As a result we’re getting a better glimpse than ever into what the latest iPhone will bring. One notable change, per multiple reports: the iPhone 16 Pro will debut a new rose color.

Rose titanium option coming to iPhone 16 Pro

The user OvO recently posted on Weibo that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are going pink, thanks to a new rose color option.

This latest post corroborates prior reports from Ming-Chi Kuo and another Weibo post.

Significantly, this new post mentions not only that the iPhone 16 Pro will come in a rose color. It also clarifies an important detail: this new rose will not be ‘rose gold’ like what the iPhone 6s offered.

Last year the iPhone 15 Pro introduced titanium as a distinguishing design feature, so this year’s Pro models are expected to follow suit. The iPhone 16 Pro, then, will come in a titanium rose color as well as the standard fare of varying dark and light shades.

Rose is expected to replace the blue color offered last year. If the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium colors are any indication, expect the 16 Pro’s rose to be a subtle shade, not a bold pink like what might be found on the non-Pro models.

Do you plan to buy a rose iPhone 16 Pro? What other colors are you hoping for? Let us know in the comments.

Pictured above: iPhone 15 in pink