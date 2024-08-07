Here’s another look at every iPhone 16 color [Video]

Last week, an image gave us our first clear look at all of the planned iPhone 16 color options. Now, a new video from Aaron Zollo on YouTube gives us an even more detailed look at dummy units showing the five different colors for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Hands-on with iPhone 16 colors

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to be available in these colors. Compared to the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is ditching yellow in favor of white.

Blue

Pink

White

Black

Green

The video also gives us yet another look at the new vertically aligned camera layout, which is expected to enable spatial video capture for the iPhone 16 models.

9to5Mac’s Take

The bar is very low, but these new iPhone 16 colors look significantly better than pastel-style iPhone 15 colors. It’s like Apple refilled the ink in their printer and decided to give us bolder, more saturated colors for the first time in several years.

Of these five colors, I think the green looks especially nice. The blue is a close second. I have an iPhone 15 Plus that is allegedly blue, but the color is so faint it’s hard to even tell it’s blue in most lighting environments.

Here’s hoping Apple has plans to give at least some of the iPhone 16 Pro colors a similar treatment this year.

Maybe Apple should make a brat iPhone … just a thought based on the engagement on my Threads post from last night.

