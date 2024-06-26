 Skip to main content

Alleged Apple Watch Series 10 schematics show larger 2-inch display, unchanged band attachment system

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 26 2024 - 2:32 am PT
3 Comments

Via schematics published by 91mobiles, we may have our first look at the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10. It is perhaps not the drastic ‘Apple Watch X’ redesign that has been rumored over the last year, but a straightforward revision from Apple Watch Series 9.

The big change is the inclusion of a larger 2-inch display, which is even bigger than the Ultra’s 1.93-inch display. However, to house the bigger screen, the body of the Watch has also grown, compared to the Series 9 …

91mobiles says the alleged schematics show a Watch chassis that “roughly” measures 46 mm x 39.7 mm x 11.6 mm.

This would be physically bigger than the biggest Series 9 (which has a 1.7-inch display) and slightly smaller than the Ultra (which has a 1.93-inch display). It’s hard to tell from these pictures whether the bezels surrounding the Series 10 display are significantly thinner.

This leak corroborates earlier reporting from Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the new Series 10 watch would more closely mirror the Ultra’s dimensions, and come in 45mm and 49mm flavors (measured by case height).

The general exterior industrial design of the watch seems to be otherwise unchanged, with the familiar offset Digital Crown, side button placement, and rounded body. Notably, the band attachment mechanism also looks unchanged, meaning current bands would still work.

There has been persistent rumors that Apple is developing a drastically new generation of Watch that will break band compatibility; perhaps that design is coming later than this year, if these Series 10 schematics are accurate.

Apple is expected to announce the new lineup of Apple Watches in the fall, alongside the iPhone 16, probably at a media event in September. Alongside the new sizes, new health sensors included in the next-gen hardware will reportedly measure hypertension and sleep apnea.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.