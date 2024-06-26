Alleged Apple Watch Series 10 schematics show larger 2-inch display, unchanged band attachment system

Via schematics published by 91mobiles, we may have our first look at the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10. It is perhaps not the drastic ‘Apple Watch X’ redesign that has been rumored over the last year, but a straightforward revision from Apple Watch Series 9.

The big change is the inclusion of a larger 2-inch display, which is even bigger than the Ultra’s 1.93-inch display. However, to house the bigger screen, the body of the Watch has also grown, compared to the Series 9 …

91mobiles says the alleged schematics show a Watch chassis that “roughly” measures 46 mm x 39.7 mm x 11.6 mm.

This would be physically bigger than the biggest Series 9 (which has a 1.7-inch display) and slightly smaller than the Ultra (which has a 1.93-inch display). It’s hard to tell from these pictures whether the bezels surrounding the Series 10 display are significantly thinner.

This leak corroborates earlier reporting from Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the new Series 10 watch would more closely mirror the Ultra’s dimensions, and come in 45mm and 49mm flavors (measured by case height).

The general exterior industrial design of the watch seems to be otherwise unchanged, with the familiar offset Digital Crown, side button placement, and rounded body. Notably, the band attachment mechanism also looks unchanged, meaning current bands would still work.

There has been persistent rumors that Apple is developing a drastically new generation of Watch that will break band compatibility; perhaps that design is coming later than this year, if these Series 10 schematics are accurate.

Apple is expected to announce the new lineup of Apple Watches in the fall, alongside the iPhone 16, probably at a media event in September. Alongside the new sizes, new health sensors included in the next-gen hardware will reportedly measure hypertension and sleep apnea.