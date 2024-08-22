It’s no surprise to most people that Apple releases new versions of iOS in September, following the launch of the latest iPhones. However, when it comes to macOS, the company usually holds back major updates until October. This year, however, it seems that Apple might release macOS Sequoia alongside iOS 18 in September.

macOS Sequoia coming next month

The news comes from MacRumors, which claims to have heard from sources that macOS Sequoia will be released in mid-September along with iOS 18, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11. One of the reasons for this would be to promote cross-platform features, such as iPhone Mirroring – which lets users control their iPhone screen through a Mac.

macOS Sequoia also includes the new Passwords app, which synchronizes with data from the same app on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

In previous years, Apple has held back the release of the new version of macOS until October or November – especially since the company usually announces new Macs around this time of the year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple was ramping up development of iOS 18.0, which would be ready sooner than expected so that engineers can focus on iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence. In a new post on Tuesday, Gurman suggested that iOS 18.0 development has just been wrapped up with the release of beta 7.

It’s worth noting that macOS 15.0 will also lack Apple Intelligence features, which have been delayed until macOS 15.1.

Apple is expected to hold a special event in September to announce the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and the launch of its latest software.

Read also