Apple has officially announced its highly-anticipated iPhone 16 event for September 9. The event, which includes an in-person component at Apple Park, will take place on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The Apple event invite teases: “It’s Glowtime.”

Here’s everything you need to know about next month’s Apple event, including expectations for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple event details

Apple’s iPhone 16 event will take place at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, September 9. Here’s how that translates to other major time zones around the world:

Pacific Time (PT) : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) : 1 p.m.

: 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) : 12 p.m. (Noon)

: 12 p.m. (Noon) Mountain Time (MT) : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Central European Time (CET) : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) : 10:30 p.m.

: 10:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) : 1 a.m. (next day)

: 1 a.m. (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) : 2 a.m. (next day)

: 2 a.m. (next day) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) : 3 a.m. (next day)

: 3 a.m. (next day) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 5 a.m. (next day)

The format is expected to be the same as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 events, which combined an in-person experience for the press with a virtual experience for everyone else. At this event, Apple will offer the press hands-on time with the new iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 hardware.

But while these are our current expectations, Apple could have a surprise in store for this year. We won’t know the full details of the event until it takes place next month.

Regardless of the format, the entire iPhone 16 event will be live streamed by Apple. You’ll be able to tune in via Apple’s website, the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and via Apple’s official YouTube channel.

What to expect at Apple’s iPhone 16 event

The headlining announcement at the event will of course be the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. As a refresher, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature the following updates:

A18 chip with 8GB for Apple Intelligence support

Action button

Capture button for controlling the Camera app

Smaller, vertically aligned camera bump for spatial video recording

New colors: blue, green, pink, white, and black

Meanwhile, here are a few changes to expect from the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

A18 Pro chip

Larger displays: 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, respectively

New colors: Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Bronze Titanium

Capture button for controlling the Camera app

5x camera on the iPhone 16 Pro

We’re also expecting Apple to announce the Apple Watch Series 10, which will apparently come in larger 45mm and 49mm sizes. Other features rumored for the Apple Watch Series 10 include a thinner case design, improved performance, and new health sensors and features. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will also likely be announced with improved performance.

In addition to the hardware, Apple will also announce release dates for its next round of software updates during the event. This includes iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia.

What are you most excited to see at the September Apple event? Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16 this year? Let us know in the comments.