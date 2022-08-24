iPhone 14 in-person event confirmed for September 7: ‘Far out’

Apple’s iPhone 14 event is now official. Just as rumors suggested, the company will hold an event on September 7 to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Pro, and more. Apple is teasing the event with the tagline: “Far out.”

iPhone 14 event details

This year, the iPhone 14 event will be in-person, according to Apple’s invite. This breaks Apple’s run of virtual iPhone events prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We still expect the event to include some video pre-recorded throughout Apple Park. There will be a number of Apple executives and employees appearing during the event, including Tim Cook, Greg Joswiak, Craig Federighi, and more.

Apple says that the in-person component of the event will take place in Steve Jobs Theater. This is different than WWDC, which included an in-person component held inside the ring at Apple Park. It’s unclear how much of the event will be in-person versus virtual.

Apple’s iPhone 14 event will take place on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to tune in via Apple’s website, the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and via Apple’s official YouTube channel.

What to expect at Apple’s September 7 event

The September 7 event is expected to include a number of different announcements. Most notably will be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

One of the biggest upgrades to the iPhone 14 lineup this year will be the addition of the iPhone 14 Max. This will be the first time Apple offers a 6.7-inch iPhone model with the “Pro” features and price, at a sub-$1000 price point.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to include a notable design change. Instead of the notch, the devices will use new hole + pill-shaped cutouts on the display. This will offer a slight increase in screen real estate. The Pro models are also rumored to offer a major camera upgrade for the front-facing camera as well as the back cameras.

In addition to the iPhone 14, we also expect Apple to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro. The latter of those two is expected to be the biggest upgrade, with a new durable titanium design and larger form factor.

Finally, Apple is likely to announce the release date for iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 during this event. These updates are likely to be released the week of September 12, while iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura and slated to be released in October.

Apple has many other announcements slated for the rest of the year, including new Macs with Apple Silicon inside, a new iPad 10, updated AirPods Pro, and more. It’s unclear whether any of these products will materialize at the September 7 event, but Apple is also expected to hold a separate event in October.

What are you most excited to see at Apple’s September 7 event? Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 or a new Apple Watch? Let us know down in the comments.

