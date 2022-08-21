Apple October Event: New iPad Pro, iPad 10, M2 Macs, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura

As we wait for the upcoming September event, rumors already show that Apple is readying an October event. This time, the company will focus on the new iPads, Macs, and their upcoming operating systems: iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. Here’s what we know so far.

It’s been a while since 9to5Mac started reporting Apple is working on the new iPad Pro and the 10th gen iPad. Not only that, but the company is also readying a handful of new Macs for a 2022 release. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter also gave a few tidbits on what he expects Apple to introduce a couple of months from now.

Apple to introduce new iPad Pro at its October event

In this August’s newsletter, Gurman says he “would expect a revamped iPad Pro with an M2 processor,” which 9to5Mac sources can independently corroborate. With two versions, 11-inch iPad Pro with LCD display and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with miniLED technology, Apple is planning to bring the MagSafe connection to these tablets.

In addition, a better battery life with new accessories could also be on way with this product. Just like the iPhone 14 will be the star of the Apple September Event, all eyes are pointed to the new iPad Pro at this rumored October event.

Apple has been working on more significant upgrades for its cheaper iPad. Information seen by 9to5Mac reveals that the new 10th-generation iPad (codenamed J272) will feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning. This means that Apple is finally planning to bring USB-C to the entire iPad lineup.

With USB-C, entry-level iPad users will also be able to easily connect it to more modern external displays such as Apple’s Studio Display. We have also heard from our sources that the new entry-level iPad will feature a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display. We can expect a slight screen increase to 10.5 inches or even 10.9 inches. However, more modern display specs such as a wide color gamut with DCI-P3 and higher brightness will remain exclusive to the more expensive iPads.

Gurman also corroborates with 9to5Mac and says this tablet will have the A14 Bionic chip. In addition, an October event could be the perfect time for Apple to introduce this tablet.

New M2 Macs are coming at the Apple October Event

In his newsletter, Gurman writes:

Apple has been working on M2-based versions of the Mac mini, Mac Pro and MacBook Pro, so I think we’re likely to see at least a pair of those machines about two months from now.

Rumors about these computers aren’t new. Apple itself already announced that it’s working on a new Mac Pro. According to Bloomberg, a next-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could be announced during fall 2022 and spring 2023 with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

Last but not least, a second-generation Apple silicon Mac mini is expected for at least a year now. Since Apple recently introduced the Mac Studio, it’s unclear what kind of processor a new Mac mini would have – only the M2 or a more powerful variant.

While iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 are expected to be released a few days after Apple’s September event, the company has scheduled the availability of iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura to all users in October, most likely after this rumored event.

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura share many features in common, being the most important Stage Manager. With this function, you can:

Resizable windows: Resize your windows to make them the perfect size for your task;

Resize your windows to make them the perfect size for your task; Center app: Focus on the app you’re working with without going full screen;

Focus on the app you’re working with without going full screen; Fast access to windows and apps: The windows of the apps you’re working in are displayed prominently in the center, and other apps are arranged on the left side in order of recent use;

The windows of the apps you’re working in are displayed prominently in the center, and other apps are arranged on the left side in order of recent use; Overlapping windows: Create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view, giving you the control to arrange your ideal workspace;

Create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view, giving you the control to arrange your ideal workspace; Group apps together: Drag and drop windows from the side or open apps from the Dock to create app sets that you can always get back to.

When will Apple hold its October event?

As of now, details are unclear on when Apple will hold its October event. 9to5Mac will make sure to update this article once we are near the event or when we hear more about what Apple could introduce at this keynote.

