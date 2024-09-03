Apple’s iPhone 16 event is set for September 9 and we’re expecting the official launch of iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3, and AirPods 4. Here’s how to watch iPhone 16 event, including right below.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to bring features like larger screens, upgraded chips, Apple Intelligence support, better battery life, a new Capture button on all four models for camera control, new finishes, and more.

We should also get the new Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 3, AirPods 4, and more. Like the new iPhones, the new Series 10 models are expected to get larger displays and more powerful chips. They may also get an updated OLED screen and new health sensors.

Meanwhile, AirPods 4 are said to include a new design, come in two models (premium with noise-cancellation), have a new charging case, and more.

How to watch iPhone 16 event

Apple’s iPhone 16 event “It’s Glowtime” is set for Monday, September 9 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Watch with the embed below or on YouTube If you’re signed into YouTube, hit the “Notify me” button for a reminder before the event

You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage Add a reminder by clicking the “Add to your calendar” button

Watch with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (on September 9 look for the “It’s Glowtime” event)

