How to watch the iPhone 16 event (and get a reminder before showtime)

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 3 2024 - 11:25 am PT
Apple’s iPhone 16 event is set for September 9 and we’re expecting the official launch of iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3, and AirPods 4. Here’s how to watch iPhone 16 event, including right below.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to bring features like larger screens, upgraded chips, Apple Intelligence support, better battery life, a new Capture button on all four models for camera control, new finishes, and more.

We should also get the new Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 3, AirPods 4, and more. Like the new iPhones, the new Series 10 models are expected to get larger displays and more powerful chips. They may also get an updated OLED screen and new health sensors.

Meanwhile, AirPods 4 are said to include a new design, come in two models (premium with noise-cancellation), have a new charging case, and more.

Apple’s iPhone 16 event “It’s Glowtime” is set for Monday, September 9 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Thanks for reading our guide on how to watch the iPhone 16 event!

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac.

