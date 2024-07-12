iPhone 16 is coming, and these five features will be worth the wait

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are coming in two months, which means it’s not the best time to buy a new iPhone 15. Unless you’re in absolute need of a new iPhone right now, it’s wise wait until September for either the iPhone 16 or for other iPhones to get cheaper.

Here are five new iPhone 16 features that will be worth the wait…

Bigger screens

While the iPhone 16’s overall design will look the same as the iPhone 15, Apple does have one notable form factor change in store. According to multiple sources, including reliable analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both feature larger screens than their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to come with a 6.3-inch display, up from the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 15 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display, an increase from the 6.7-inch screen of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If these rumors are accurate, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the largest iPhone ever released. Additionally, this will be the first change in iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2020.

Better battery life and faster charging

The entire iPhone 16 lineup will reportedly have bigger batteries. As a refresher, here are the battery capacities of the iPhone 15 lineup:

iPhone 15: 3,349 mAh

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422 mAh

And here are the rumored capacities for the iPhone 16:

iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh (up 6.3%)

iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh (down 8.6%)

iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355 mAh (up 2.5%)

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh (up 5.7%)

Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 16 battery will have greater energy density. Apple is also allegedly testing ways to make the iPhone 16 battery easier to replace, in part thanks to a new metal casing on the battery.

The iPhone 16 could also offer faster charging speeds, according to one rumor. Currently, the iPhone 15 can charge at 15W speeds with MagSafe and 27W speeds with a USB-C cable. This rumor alleges that the iPhone 16 Pro will support 20W charging with MagSafe and 40W wired fast charging.

Capture button

All four iPhone 16 models will have a brand new Capture button for the camera, located on the right side of the phones (in the same spot as the mmWave 5G antenna currently is in the United States.”

The surface of the Capture button will allegedly be touch-sensitive. iPhone 16 users will be able to swipe left and right on the Capture button’s surface to zoom in and out. Additionally, according to The Information, users will be able to bring images into focus by pressing lightly on the button and activate the shutter by pressing more firmly.

Apple Intelligence for everyone

At WWDC this year, Apple announced Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features that will start rolling out to its platforms later this year. For iPhone users, however, the features will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The entire iPhone 16 lineup coming this fall, however, will reportedly support Apple Intelligence thanks to a new chip and more RAM.

Camera upgrades

Multiple sources have reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will adopt the same 5x zoom tetraprism camera that is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This was most recently corroborated by Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the iPhone 16 Pro will have an identical 5x zoom camera as the Pro Max.

Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will use new Sony camera sensors for the Main camera. Analyst Jeff Pu has reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will use a new 48 MP ultra-wide camera, a significant improvement from the current 12 MP ultra-wide camera in the iPhone 15 Pro

Wrap up

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be announced and released in September. Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro this week? What features are you most excited to try? Let us know down in the comments.