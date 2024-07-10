iPhone 16 Pro rumored to offer significantly faster charging speeds

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly offer significantly faster charging speeds. ITHome reports that the iPhone 16 Pro will support 20W charging with MagSafe and 40W wired fast charging.

All four iPhone 15 models currently support wired fast charging speeds of 27 watts when using a compatible power adapter. This allows you to charge your iPhone up to 50 percent battery in around 30 minutes. Meanwhile, MagSafe charging speeds max out at 15W for the iPhone 15.

If this week’s rumor comes to fruition, it’s a notable increase in charging speeds – particularly for wired fast charging. However, the report further explains that the increase in charging speeds will be offset by the iPhone 16 Pro models having larger batteries than the iPhone 15 lineup.

As a refresher, here are the battery capacities of the iPhone 15 lineup:

iPhone 15: 3,349 mAh

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422 mAh

And here are the rumored capacities for the iPhone 16:

iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh (up 6.3%)

iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh (down 8.6%)

iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355 mAh (up 2.5%)

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh (up 5.7%)

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 16 battery will have greater energy density. Apple is also allegedly testing ways to make the iPhone 16 battery easier to replace, in part thanks to a new metal casing on the battery.

How to fast charge your iPhone

To fast charge your iPhone 15 (or any iPhone dating back to the iPhone 8, Apple says you need a USB-C cable or a USB-C to Lightning cable, and one of these adapters:

Apple 18W,* 20W, 29W, 30W, 35W, 61W, 67W, 87W, or 96W, or 140W USB-C Power Adapter *You need a 20W or higher power adapter to fast charge your iPhone 12 and later

A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)

My personal favorite from Apple is its 35W dual USB-C port, which features a compact design. I’m also a big fan of Satechi’s multi-port wall plugs.