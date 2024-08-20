We’re in full swing of the iOS 18 beta for both developers and public testers. But when will the update launch for everyone with all the new features? Follow along for when to expect the iOS 18 release date.

Apple reveals its major updates of iOS during the annual WWDC keynote and launches the first developer beta within hours. Next, the first free iOS public beta usually launches about a month later with the official public release coming shortly after the fall iPhone event.

However, this cycle has been different with Apple simultaneously running the iOS 18 and 18.1 betas.

Official public release

It’s likely iOS 18 will come out in mid to late September – unless Apple throws us a curveball

– unless Apple throws us a curveball If Apple has its iPhone 16 event between September 9-17, we could see iOS 18 officially launch between September 16-23

iOS 18.1 will be released later this fall with some of the first Apple Intelligence features and more

Here’s a look at the last four years of iOS releases:

iOS 18 release date conclusion

Since you can install iOS betas right within iPhone Settings (since iOS 16.4), it will be smooth and easy to try out iOS 18.

Are you planning to run the upcoming beta or will you wait for the polished, public release? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Public beta release

The first iOS public beta typically arrives four to five weeks after the first developer beta launches in June. Historically that’s been between late June and early July.

Here’s a look at the last few years:

iOS 18 Developer beta release

Apple has made a tradition of releasing the first developer beta of each major iOS update on the same day as the yearly WWDC keynote.

WWDC kicks off with the keynote on June 10, expect the first iOS 18 developer beta to be released shortly afterward unless Apple switches things up

Here’s a look at the past five years of dev beta releases:

iOS 17 developer beta 1: June 5

iOS 16 developer beta 1: June 6

iOS 15 developer beta 1: June 7

iOS 14 developer beta 1: June 22 (delay due to pandemic)

iOS 13 developer beta 1: June 3

