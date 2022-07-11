iOS 16 public beta now available with new Lock Screen, edit and unsend iMessages, more

Following the release of iOS 16 beta 3 to developers, Apple has also released the first iOS 16 public beta for testers. This means anyone can now install iOS 16, even if they aren’t a registered Apple developer.

iOS 16 brings new features such a completely overhauled Lock Screen, major updates to the Messages app, and more.

iOS 16 public beta now available

Apple will release the first public betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 today, though they don’t yet appear to be available for everyone quite yet. Once available, anyone will be able to try out the new features coming to iPhone later this year in beta form.

Apple has also released an updated version of iOS 16 beta 3 for developers with the build number number 20A5312j.

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 16 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Apple warns about running the iOS 16 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

Learn more about what’s new in iOS 16:

If you spot any in today’s new iOS 16 public beta, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage of today’s releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: