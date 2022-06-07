Hands-on with the best new features in iOS 16 [Video]

iOS 16 packs a ton of new features, ranging from an all-new Lock Screen to new iMessage upgrades and much more. The first developer beta of iOS 16 was released yesterday afternoon ahead of a public beta in July and a full release to everyone sometime in the fall. Head below for an in-depth look at what’s new.

iOS 16 new features hands-on review

9to5Mac Video Editor Miles Somerville has a new video going hands on with many of the new features in iOS 16. This includes a detailed look at the new Lock Screen customization options, including Apple Watch-style widgets, dynamic wallpapers, custom fonts, and more.

iOS 16 also includes updates to the Messages app, as we explore in depth in the video. New features in the Messages app include the ability to edit and unsend a message (within a 15-minute time window). You can also now mark messages as unread.

One of the coolest new features in iOS 16 is a new feature that lets you lift the subject from an image or isolate the subject by removing the background. This feature is pretty incredible, as you can see in the video below.

More coverage of iOS 16:

Subscribe to 9to5mac on YouTube for more videos

What do you think of iOS 16?

Now that iOS 16 is out in the wild, what are your thoughts on some of the new features? Have you taken the plunge and installed developer beta? If so, what’s your favorite feature so far? And if you haven’t installed iOS 16, which feature are you most excited to try? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: