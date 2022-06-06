CarPlay features that are actually coming in iOS 16

Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes.

While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work with next-gen CarPlay won’t be announced until the end of next year. There’s a high chance that drivers will have to wait until 2024 or 2025 to get behind the wheel of next generation CarPlay.

iOS 16 does include a few updates to CarPlay, however, that will be available to everyone this fall.

CarPlay apps

Apple sometimes adds new app categories to CarPlay in major iOS updates. Past categories include food ordering, parking, and EV charging apps. iOS 16 expands app support to two new categories: fueling and driving task apps.

Here’s what Apple says about the new categories:

Fueling and driving task apps are available in CarPlay. Your favorite apps that help you fill your tank and provide you with road information, toll support, towing help, and more can find a home in CarPlay.

Expect to see apps in these categories gain CarPlay support starting this fall and over the following year.

Messages and Podcasts

Two other changes coming to CarPlay in iOS 16 won’t require future app updates. Apple is speeding up the flow of messaging when using Siri, and the Podcasts app is expanding its library.

Starting in iOS 16, drivers will have an option to automatically send a message after having Siri review it back to you. If the speech-to-text works as expected, this will remove a step currently required when reviewing messages in CarPlay. If you decide to edit the message, CarPlay offers the edit button for revising your message.

Apple is also exposing more of the Podcasts app’s features in CarPlay with iOS 16. The current Podcasts app on CarPlay focuses on the Listening Now feature, but other ways of finding the right podcast episode require the iPhone app.

Starting in iOS 16, users will be able to find episodes that are downloaded or saved. The app will also now allow you to view the latest episodes of shows in your library. We’re also likely to gain new wallpaper options, although the first developer beta doesn’t include these.

