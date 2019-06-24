Apple releases first public beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

In addition to the first public beta of macOS Catalina, Apple is also today releasing the first public beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. The update is available now via Apple’s beta website.

Apple originally said iOS 13 would be available to public beta users in July, but it seemingly thinks the update is stable enough right now instead. Nonetheless, you should still be prepared for bugs, performance issues, app compatibility problems, and poor battery life. CNET was first to report on the availability of iOS 13’s public beta.

iOS 13 includes numerous updates and improvements. There’s the long-awaited addition of Dark Mode, as well as a new Reminders app, a redesigned volume HUD, performance improvements, Memoji enhancements, a new Photos app, and much more.

iPadOS 13, on the other hand, includes a revamped Files app, updates to the Home screen, major improvements to Safari, folder sharing for iCloud Drive, and much more. Read more in our full iPadOS 13 guide right here.

Issues in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 public betas can be reported via the included Feedback Assistant application on your device. Apple’s beta website is still offline for many users. Once it’s back online, you can sign up for the public beta there if you haven’t done so already.

Read more about iOS 13 in our full guide right here. iOS 13 is currently on its second beta for developers. The iPadOS 13 public beta will also be made available today. Do you plan on trying out iPadOS 13 and iOS 13 on your devices? Let us know down in the comments.

