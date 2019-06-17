What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2? [Updating]

Apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, two weeks after the release of beta 1. The second beta of an iOS release usually includes a variety of notable changes. Read on as we roundup all of the changes in iOS 13 beta 2.

Notably, iOS 13 beta 2 is available to registered developers via an over-the-air update when they install configuration profiles available via Apple’s developer website. iOS 13 beta 1 was only available via direct download and an iTunes restore.

If you spot any changes in iOS 13 beta 2, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2?

Connect to SMB now works in Files app.

APFS support as well iOS 13 beta 2 enables SMB Server connectivity in the Files app



Screen Time Downtime settings now sync to Apple Watch

tvOS 13 now includes picture in picture support tvOS 13 beta 2 brings Picture-in-Picture video multitasking to Apple TV



Color and interface tweaks in Calendar

New on boarding screen in Apple Maps

New High-Key Light Mono Lighting option in Camera

Intensity slider for Portrait Mode lighting effects iOS 13 beta 2 adds new Portrait Lighting Control and High-Key Mono effect to the Camera app



New Memoji stickers: fingers crossed, shush, thinking, victory

New splash screen for HomePod multiple voice recognition and other new features coming this fall

“Select All” is back in Mail.app

@9to5mac In iOS 13 b2, Select All is back for All Inboxes under Edit>Select All. — Andrew Sheffield (@atshef) June 17, 2019

Voice Control shows icon in upper-left corner when enabled:

Looks like Voice Control now shows an icon when enabled. Dimmed icon when the phone doesn’t have your attention. #iOS13Beta2 @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/n1hyhvVVr5 — Doney den Ouden (@doney) June 17, 2019

New Send Replies Without Confirmation option for Announce Messages with Siri

New sounds when using Tapback in Messages

New options for Notes and checklists in the Notes app

You can now toggle the parallax button when setting wallpapers

New “Show Link Previews” toggle in Safari settings

New sound when long-pressing for contextual menus, slightly stronger haptic sound

iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina will be available to public beta testers next month, likely in conjunction with the release of beta 3. All of Apple’s new operating systems will be released to the general public in the fall.

