What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2? [Updating]

- Jun. 17th 2019 10:31 am PT

Apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, two weeks after the release of beta 1. The second beta of an iOS release usually includes a variety of notable changes. Read on as we roundup all of the changes in iOS 13 beta 2.

Notably, iOS 13 beta 2 is available to registered developers via an over-the-air update when they install configuration profiles available via Apple’s developer website. iOS 13 beta 1 was only available via direct download and an iTunes restore.

If you spot any changes in iOS 13 beta 2, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2?

  • Color and interface tweaks in Calendar
  • New on boarding screen in Apple Maps

  • New Memoji stickers: fingers crossed, shush, thinking, victory

  • New splash screen for HomePod multiple voice recognition and other new features coming this fall

  • “Select All” is back in Mail.app

  • Voice Control shows icon in upper-left corner when enabled:

  • New Send Replies Without Confirmation option for Announce Messages with Siri

  • New sounds when using Tapback in Messages

  • New options for Notes and checklists in the Notes app
  • You can now toggle the parallax button when setting wallpapers
  • New “Show Link Previews” toggle in Safari settings

  • New sound when long-pressing for contextual menus, slightly stronger haptic sound

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina will be available to public beta testers next month, likely in conjunction with the release of beta 3. All of Apple’s new operating systems will be released to the general public in the fall.

