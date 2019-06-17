What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2? [Updating]

Apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, two weeks after the release of beta 1. The second beta of an iOS release usually includes a variety of notable changes. Read on as we roundup all of the changes in iOS 13 beta 2.
Notably, iOS 13 beta 2 is available to registered developers via an over-the-air update when they install configuration profiles available via Apple’s developer website. iOS 13 beta 1 was only available via direct download and an iTunes restore.
What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2?
- Connect to SMB now works in Files app.
- APFS support as well
- Screen Time Downtime settings now sync to Apple Watch
- tvOS 13 now includes picture in picture support
— Nikolaj Hansen-Turton (@nikolajht) June 17, 2019
- Color and interface tweaks in Calendar
- New on boarding screen in Apple Maps
- New High-Key Light Mono Lighting option in Camera
- Intensity slider for Portrait Mode lighting effects
- New Memoji stickers: fingers crossed, shush, thinking, victory
- New splash screen for HomePod multiple voice recognition and other new features coming this fall
- “Select All” is back in Mail.app
@9to5mac In iOS 13 b2, Select All is back for All Inboxes under Edit>Select All.
— Andrew Sheffield (@atshef) June 17, 2019
- Voice Control shows icon in upper-left corner when enabled:
Looks like Voice Control now shows an icon when enabled. Dimmed icon when the phone doesn’t have your attention. #iOS13Beta2 @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/n1hyhvVVr5
— Doney den Ouden (@doney) June 17, 2019
- New Send Replies Without Confirmation option for Announce Messages with Siri
- New sounds when using Tapback in Messages
ITS SO CUTE 🎶 (sound on)
cc: @JustinLauffer pic.twitter.com/oReZcXRqdg
— Daniel Yount (@dyountmusic) June 17, 2019
- New options for Notes and checklists in the Notes app
- You can now toggle the parallax button when setting wallpapers
- New “Show Link Previews” toggle in Safari settings
- New sound when long-pressing for contextual menus, slightly stronger haptic sound
iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina will be available to public beta testers next month, likely in conjunction with the release of beta 3. All of Apple’s new operating systems will be released to the general public in the fall.
