iOS 13 beta 2 adds new Portrait Lighting Control and High-Key Mono effect to the Camera app

- Jun. 17th 2019 11:15 am PT

Two of the headlining changes involving Photos in iOS 13 were missing in action in the initial beta, but today’s second beta release makes the new features available to beta testers. A new High-Key Mono effect in the Camera app’s Portrait Mode panel is now available, along with the ability to edit and control Portrait Lightning via a new Portrait Lighting Control section in the Photos app editing interface.

The High-Key Mono effect is a brand new Portrait Mode effect that lets users add a beautiful monochromatic effect to their Portrait mode photos. It joins the already available Stage Light Mono effect as an additional monochrome capture option for Portrait Mode enthusiasts.

Perhaps more notable is the ability to control these effects via a new Portrait Lighting Control section of the editing interface when editing Portrait Mode captures. The new Portrait Lighting Control allows users to retroactively apply different Portrait Mode effects to a photo, and adjust the intensity of such effects via a handy slider. The new Portrait Lightning Control joins the rest of the enhanced photo editing tools in the Photos app.

What do you think about the new High-Key Mono effect and Portrait Lighting Control? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. For more info on what’s new, check out our iOS 13 beta 2 features roundup.

