tvOS 13 beta 2 brings Picture-in-Picture video multitasking to Apple TV

Although strangely not mentioned in Apple’s WWDC keynote, tvOS 13 beta 2 has a nice surprise: support for Picture-in-Picture video playback.

You can now watch shows from the Apple TV app whilst multitasking around the rest of the operating system. Just like the iPad, Apple TV users can leave the video playing in a thumbnail window whilst they navigate the rest of the operating system.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Picture-in-Picture was first introduced in iOS 9 as a multitasking feature for iPad. It now seems to be making its way to the big screen.

Users can start a video in full-screen, then switch apps and continue watching the playing video in a thumbnail. Controls overlaid on the video allow you to jump back to the app, or end playback of the video directly.

tvOS 13 includes several new changes to the Apple TV experience, including a redesigned Home screen with new Top Shelf experience. Apps will be able to show videos in the background of the Home screen, allowing users to get a preview of content to watch before diving into an app.

tvOS 13 also adds multi-user support so families will be able to have separate Watch Next queues, and not interfere with each other’s recommendations.

Finally, tvOS 13 will include a set of new Under the Sea screensavers in collaboration with the BBC.

Thanks Nikolaj!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: