Are you a thrill seeker testing Apple’s pre-release software and dealing with beta 1 life? Good news! It’s time to move on to beta 2 life in search of more stability and performance improvements. Apple will release iOS 13 beta 2 to registered developers later today, allowing developers to test their apps against a slightly more complete version of iOS 13.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, however, so testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 13 beta on primary devices in this release. We’ll share our experience with the new beta version after we update our test devices.

iOS 13 will be available to test for free starting sometime next month; Apple announced at its WWDC 2019 keynote that the public beta program will start in July. We expect iOS 13 developer beta 3 to be the same build as iOS 13 public beta 1. That build will likely focus more on eliminating any show-stopping bugs to allow more testers to run Apple’s pre-release software before it’s officially released in the fall.

We also expect iPadOS 13 developer beta 2, watchOS 6 developer beta 2, tvOS 13 developer beta 2, and macOS Catalina developer beta 2 to be released today. Developer beta 1 required updating over a USB connection with iTunes or macOS Catalina; today’s release will include support for profiles and updating over-the-air.

