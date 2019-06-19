Hands-on with iOS 13 beta 2 new changes and features [Video]

- Jun. 19th 2019 7:14 am PT

On Monday iOS 13 beta 2 was released to developers and, as expected, it comes with a whole host of new changes and features. The update is headlined by the SMB server functionality in the Files app, which was not working in the previous beta. Beta 2 also includes several new Memoji stickers and new Portrait mode functionality in the Camera app. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a look at what’s new in iOS 13 beta 2.

iOS 13 beta 2 changes and features

Files app

  • SMB Server functionality now works
  • External drives now support APFS

Photos

  • High-Key Light Mono Portrait Mode effect
  • New Portrait Mode intensity control when editing photos
  • Updated Reset Button in edit crop mode

iOS 13 beta 2 changes and features video walkthrough

Messages

  • New Confirmation toggle in Notification settings for Announce Messages with Siri
  • New Tap Back sound effects
  • Four new Memoji stickers

Announce Messages with Siri iOS 13 beta 2

Settings

  • Toggle Parallax and Live effect for wallpaper
  • Direct subscriptions link in iCloud settings

Wallpaper Settings

Notes

  • Preferred Language in Settings
  • Sort checked items
  • Updated new note glyph
  • Select button now works
  • New Dark Mode toolset

Notes app iOS 13 beta 2

Safari

  • New Hide Link Previews option in Settings
  • New Options button when sharing a website

Safari link previews

Other

  • Increased haptic feedback with sound
  • Tap to select text is more reliable
  • Updated Home screen icon when using Command+Tab
  • Do you want to keep app subscription? prompt when uninstalling apps

Phone

  • New buttons in Voicemail tab
  • Pure black background in Favorites tab

Larger voicemail buttons iOS 13 beta 2

Reminders

  • Updated edit menu
  • Update Glyphs when adding new reminders
  • Swipe to access List detail

Reminders

Clock

  • New Wake Up Alarm glyph
  • New BedTime glyph

Voice Memos

  • Larger Play button

Home

  • New HomePod splash screen for custom voice setup

HomePod Splash Screen Multiple Voices iOS 13 beta 2

Maps

  • New Splash Screen

Maps Splash Screen

Shortcuts

  • New Set Appearance Action for Dark Mode

Dark Mode Shortcut Siri iOS 13 beta 2

What’s your favorite new change or feature in iOS 13 beta 2? Leave a comment down below with your thoughts.

