Hands-on with iOS 13 beta 2 new changes and features [Video]

On Monday iOS 13 beta 2 was released to developers and, as expected, it comes with a whole host of new changes and features. The update is headlined by the SMB server functionality in the Files app, which was not working in the previous beta. Beta 2 also includes several new Memoji stickers and new Portrait mode functionality in the Camera app. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a look at what’s new in iOS 13 beta 2.
iOS 13 beta 2 changes and features
Files app
- SMB Server functionality now works
- External drives now support APFS
Photos
- High-Key Light Mono Portrait Mode effect
- New Portrait Mode intensity control when editing photos
- Updated Reset Button in edit crop mode
iOS 13 beta 2 changes and features video walkthrough
Messages
- New Confirmation toggle in Notification settings for Announce Messages with Siri
- New Tap Back sound effects
- Four new Memoji stickers
Settings
- Toggle Parallax and Live effect for wallpaper
- Direct subscriptions link in iCloud settings
Notes
- Preferred Language in Settings
- Sort checked items
- Updated new note glyph
- Select button now works
- New Dark Mode toolset
Safari
- New Hide Link Previews option in Settings
- New Options button when sharing a website
Other
- Increased haptic feedback with sound
- Tap to select text is more reliable
- Updated Home screen icon when using Command+Tab
- Do you want to keep app subscription? prompt when uninstalling apps
Phone
- New buttons in Voicemail tab
- Pure black background in Favorites tab
Reminders
- Updated edit menu
- Update Glyphs when adding new reminders
- Swipe to access List detail
Clock
- New Wake Up Alarm glyph
- New BedTime glyph
Voice Memos
- Larger Play button
Home
- New HomePod splash screen for custom voice setup
Maps
- New Splash Screen
Shortcuts
- New Set Appearance Action for Dark Mode
