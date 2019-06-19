Hands-on with iOS 13 beta 2 new changes and features [Video]

On Monday iOS 13 beta 2 was released to developers and, as expected, it comes with a whole host of new changes and features. The update is headlined by the SMB server functionality in the Files app, which was not working in the previous beta. Beta 2 also includes several new Memoji stickers and new Portrait mode functionality in the Camera app. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a look at what’s new in iOS 13 beta 2.

iOS 13 beta 2 changes and features

Files app

SMB Server functionality now works

External drives now support APFS

Photos

High-Key Light Mono Portrait Mode effect

New Portrait Mode intensity control when editing photos

Updated Reset Button in edit crop mode

iOS 13 beta 2 changes and features video walkthrough

Messages

New Confirmation toggle in Notification settings for Announce Messages with Siri

New Tap Back sound effects

Four new Memoji stickers

Settings

Toggle Parallax and Live effect for wallpaper

Direct subscriptions link in iCloud settings

Notes

Preferred Language in Settings

Sort checked items

Updated new note glyph

Select button now works

New Dark Mode toolset

Safari

New Hide Link Previews option in Settings

New Options button when sharing a website

Other

Increased haptic feedback with sound

Tap to select text is more reliable

Updated Home screen icon when using Command+Tab

Do you want to keep app subscription? prompt when uninstalling apps

Phone

New buttons in Voicemail tab

Pure black background in Favorites tab

Reminders

Updated edit menu

Update Glyphs when adding new reminders

Swipe to access List detail

Clock

New Wake Up Alarm glyph

New BedTime glyph

Voice Memos

Larger Play button

Home

New HomePod splash screen for custom voice setup

Maps

New Splash Screen

Shortcuts

New Set Appearance Action for Dark Mode

What’s your favorite new change or feature in iOS 13 beta 2? Leave a comment down below with your thoughts.

