Apple will release the first public beta of iOS 14 to testers today. iOS 14 brings new features such as widgets, the App Library, and more. The iOS 14 public beta will be available this afternoon for testers.

Update: The first public betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 11 Big Sur, and tvOS 14 are now available.

iOS 14 public beta details

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 14 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Apple warns about running the iOS 14 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

Apple began beta testing iOS 14 immediately following WWDC last month. iOS 14 beta 2 was released to developers earlier this week, bringing a variety of small but notable improvements.

iOS 14 brings a variety of new features and capabilities to iPhone users, such as support for widgets on the home screen, picture-in-picture, App Library, and much more. Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

Apple is also likely to release the first public betas of iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and macOS 11 Big Sur today. We’ll let you know as soon as these updates are also available.

If you spot any in today's new iOS 14 public beta, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

