I’ve been testing out the iOS 14 beta for the last week, and I’ve been impressed by its relative stability and the vast amount of features packed inside. The sheer ridiculous amount of changes and features aside, I’m most impressed by the number of quality of life improvements found in iOS 14.

In our first hands-on iOS 14 video, we’ll step through over 250 changes and features, including all of the aforementioned QOL improvements such as Picture in Picture, Widgets, App Library, Compact call interface, and more.

Picture in Picture

My favorite new feature in iOS 14 is Picture in Picture video. I use PiP all of the time on my iPad Pro and have desired it on the iPhone for years. As a former jailbreaker, I’ve had firsthand experience with Picture in Picture on an iPhone, but it’s been years since I’ve used a jailbroken device as a daily driver.

Picture in Picture is a huge convenience feature. It allows me to consume videos while chatting in iMessage or while browsing in Safari. I especially like that it allows me to watch YouTube how-to videos while jotting down notes in the Notes app.

Hands-on with 250+ iOS 14 beta features

Special thanks to MacStadium: Get 50% off the first six months of a Mac mini subscription with code WWDC2020.

Subscribe to 9to5mac on YouTube for more videos

Compact Call interface

In bringing a compact incoming call interface to iOS 14, Apple has addressed perhaps one of the most requested quality of life features for the iPhone.

A jailbreak tweak called CallBar solved this problem years ago, and I’ve been wanting Apple to include such a function natively in iOS for years.

In previous versions of iOS, receiving an incoming call would present a full-screen call interface and interrupt your current task. It was a jarring experience that I never fully got used to and it made me dislike receiving incoming phone calls.

In iOS 14, incoming phone calls are relegated to a small banner at the top of the interface. This allows you to keep reading, or browsing without worrying about being ambushed by an incoming call.

Compact Siri

Like the compact call interface, compact Siri allows users to interface with the virtual assistant without interrupting whatever current task you’re engaged in. Siri is now displayed as an overlay at the bottom of the screen, with Siri results appearing as a significantly less conspicuous banner at the top of the screen.

App Library

Apple’s App Library is another big win for iPhone users who have long lamented over the state of app management on iOS. Instead of being forced into adopting page after page of apps and folders, users can now add and remove app pages at will.

Regardless of what’s displayed on the traditional Home screen pages, the App Library is where all of the apps installed on your iPhone reside. There’s even a handy alphabetical list of all of the apps currently installed on your iOS device.

Improved Search

Search in iOS 14 is a big improvement over its predecessors, bringing smarter search results and launcher-like functionality to native iOS. New features include as-you-type suggestions and the ability to press the “go” button to take action and launch websites, web searches, and apps.

Of course, these five standout features are just the start when it comes to iOS 14. If you’re itching to know about all of the details, then watch our hands-on, 95-minute iOS 14 video walkthrough for the details.

For references, here’s a list of everything included in our iOS 14 beta features video walkthrough:

Initial setup

Downloading app data

Home screen

Slide through app pages

Enter edit mode from anywhere

New minus indicator for deleting apps

Edit Home screen pages

Six new iOS 14 wallpapers

App Library

Remove any app from Home screen

Automatic categorization

Suggestions

Widgets on Home screen

Edit a widget

Siri Suggestions widget

Differently sized widgets

Widget stacks

Edit a widget stack

Stack multiple weather widgets

Smart stack

Search

As-you-type search suggestions

Quick launcher

In-app search

Web search

Updated Siri Suggestions UI

Redesigned Siri Knowledge layout

Picture in Picture

Enable Picture in Picture

Customize and control Picture in Picture

Settings > General > Picture in Picture

Siri

Compact Siri UI

Send audio messages

Share ETA

Updated Siri Settings > Suggestions on Lock screen

Updated Siri Settings > Siri Feedback

Updated Siri Settings > Suggestions when Sharing

Updated Siri Settings > In Search settings

Updated Siri Settings > App Clips

Privacy

Manage app tracking

Approximate Location

Limited Photos library access

Recording/microphone indicator

Recently used indicator in Control Center

Notification when apps access clipboard

Privacy > Local Network

Use Private Address

Markup

New colors button

New eyedropper tool

Colors: Grid, Spectrum, Sliders

Opacity

Hexadecimal colors

Save colors as favorites

Shape recognition

Settings

Long press back button to go back levels

Settings > General > About > Carrier Lock

Settings > General > Customize Automatic Updates

Settings > TV > Cellular Streaming > Automatic Optimized based on data plan… Settings > iCloud > Media & Purchases

Rename Bluetooth devices

Search bar added to iPhone Storage

New Glyph when Bluetooth devices connected

AirPods now have their info in iOS Bluetooth Settings

All-new Field Test app

Family sharing

Family sharing shows avatars of all members

New Family Sharing Layout shows when joined, role, and access

“Shared with your Family” instead of shared features

Invite member now uses Share Sheet

Apple TV Channels are broken up individually

Ask To Buy

New Screen Time UI

Keyboard

Emoji search

Control Center

Updated Camera app glyphs

Home app CC toggle removed

Dynamic Home toggles added

Sound Recognition toggle

Hearing toggle shows decibel rating

Updated Control Center Settings

Accessibility

Headphone Accommodations

Accessibility Settings

VoiceOver

Magnifier

Spoken Content

Touch

Switch Control

Side Button

Audio/Visual

Siri

Accessibility Shortcut

Phone

Compact interface

Third-party VoIP calls compact interface

New audio picker

Updated tables and buttons in contacts

New contact photo options camera, photos, emoji, text

Updated Groups in contacts

Updated Settings > Phone > Incoming Calls

Updated Settings > Phone > Silence Unknown/Blocked/SMS call reporting

Messages

Pinned conversations

Now typing indicator in conversation list

Mentions

Inline replies

New contact photo avatar layout for group messages

Set group photo and name

Edit button replaces action button

Hide Alerts and Delete alerts changed to glyphs

Updated Detail view (Name, buttons, photos and links history)

Updated Audio Call UI

Move between 3D effects by sliding finger

Shooting star effect removed

New Memoji and Memoji Sticker icons

New hairstyles

New headwear styles

Face coverings

More age options

New Memoji stickers

Maps

Updated route UI buttons

Cycling

Guides

Updated Maps Settings > Cycling

Updated Maps Settings > Navigation & Guidance

Other upcoming Maps features

Translate

Voice translation

Conversation mode

Attention mode

Text translation

Favorites

On-device translation settings

Dictionary

Keyboard automatically added when typing a foreign language

Home

Redesigned UI

Suggested automations

Home controls

Adaptive Lighting for smart light bulbs

Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells

Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells

Recording options

Safari

Web page translation

Website Privacy Report

Performance

Password monitoring

App Store

App details

App Store search typo suggestion

Shared in-app purchases for third-party apps

Updated App Store settings

App Clips

App Clips

Apple Arcade

Continue playing

Filter all games

Friends suggestions

Achievements

Game Center in-game dashboard

Camera

Updated quick action shortcut glyphs

Improved shot-to-shot performance

QuickTake video on iPhone XR and iPhone XS

Quick toggles in Video mode available to all devices

New chevron button for settings

Updated Night mode capture experience

Exposure compensation control

Capture burst photos and QuickTake video with volume buttons

Mirror photos taken on front camera

QR code reading enhancements

Updated Camera settings

FaceTime

Compact mode

Improved video quality

Updated FaceTime settings

Sign language prominence

Eye contact

Animoji renamed Memoji

Files

APFS encrypted drive support

Updated sidebar

More consistent glyphs

New action button for easy folder and file management

Now sort and change list view when searching

New Shared Documents folder

Health

Customized sleep schedule

Wind Down for sleep

Sleep mode

New Health data types

Updated profile page

Health Checklist

Hearing health

Clock

New system-wide time picker

Bedtime removed

Change Sleep Mode alarm on one-time basis

Mail

VIP Star color now gold and no more separator

Mark shortcut now features flag

New accounts setting location

Measure

Updated quick action Level and Measure glyph

Magnifier

Updated Magnifier app

Music

Listen Now

Updated now playing background

Updated album page

Autoplay

Improved search

Library filtering

Scrubber when in lyrics view

News

Dark Articles in Dark Mode

Notes

No more textured paper background

New table view for list of notes

Enhanced actions menu

Collapsible Pinned section

Top Hits in search

New headings for formatting

Quick styles

Enhanced scanning

Photos

New actions button

Filter and sort

Easy, fluid navigation

Zoom in further on photos

Add context to photos and videos with captions

Memories enhancements

Redesigned image picker in apps

Recently deleted photos now displayed in reverse

Less intrusive “Rendering Video” message

Podcasts

Smarter Listen Now

Reminders

Assign reminders

New reminders from the lists screen

Enhanced calendar picker

Revamped Details view with colors and glyphs

Edit multiple reminders at once

Personalized lists with emoji and new symbols

New Assigned to Me list

Organize smart lists

Improved search

Settings > Reminders > Assignment Notifications

Shortcuts

Show on Apple Watch

New Shortcuts Widget

Brighter colors

New Automation Triggers

Time of day recurrence

New actions

Books

Updated Books settings

Game Center

User details at top

Friend Suggestions

Achievements By Game

Profile Privacy

Voice Memos

Light recording button area in light mode

Enhance recording

Favorites

Smart Folders

Folders

FindMy

Will integrate with third parties

Weather

Next-hour precipitation

Air Quality meter

Multi-day precipitation forecast

Slide between locations

View locations without adding

Fitness

Renamed from Activity to Fitness

Consolidated Summary tab

What are your top five iOS 14 beta features? Sound off down below in the comments with your thoughts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: