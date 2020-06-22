Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 14, macOS 11, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14

Following today’s WWDC 2020 opening keynote, Apple has just released the first developer beta versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. These updates are available through the Apple Developer portal, for members of the Apple Developer Program.

We don’t recommend that you install beta software on your main devices, as these versions often have bugs that may cause the system and installed apps to not work properly. This warning applies especially to the Apple Watch, which cannot be restored by the user if the system stops working.

The Apple Developer portal is quite unstable at the moment due to many users simultaneously accessing it, so it may take some time before you can download today’s betas.

If you’re not registered for the Apple Developer Program, Apple will release the first public betas of iOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, and tvOS 14 in July.

Check out 9to5Mac’s in-depth coverage for details about iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14.

Are you planning to install beta software on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, or Mac this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

