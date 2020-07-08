Yesterday’s release of iOS 14 beta 2 isn’t as packed with features as past beta 2 follow-ups to major iOS releases, but it is filled to the brim with subtle improvements and changes. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough as we step through over 50 new changes and features in iOS 14 beta 2.

New Picture in Picture feature

There are a few standout features in iOS 14.2 beta 2, including a new medium size adjustment for Picture in Picture videos when performing a double tap gesture. In the previous iOS 14 beta, a double tap on the Picture in Picture video would only toggle between a large and small window.

New Files Widget

You’ll find a brand new Files app widget in iOS 14 beta 2, which allows you to quickly access recent files. The Files widget is available in both medium and large sizes, and will directly open listed files within.

App Library clarification

The wording surrounding removing apps from the Home screen wasn’t very clear in the initial iOS 14 beta, but beta 2 adjusts some of the wording to help clarify things. When removing an app from the Home screen, the former ‘Add to Library‘ text has been changed to ‘Remove from Home screen‘, which more accurately describes the action taking place.

Music app haptic feedback

The transport controls in the Music app now interject subtle haptic feedback when the play/pause, skip, and back buttons are used. There’s also haptic feedback that occurs when sliding the playhead in the Music app live Lyrics view.

There are just a few of the new changes and features included in iOS 14 developer beta 2. Watch our hands-on video below for a full walkthrough, and be sure to check out the full list of changes and features below.

What’s changed in iOS 14 beta 2?

Picture in Picture: Small, Medium, & Large views on double-tap

Can’t perform iOS updates while audio is playing

Night Mode capture interrupt

New Files widget

Add Widget button matches accent color

Reminders widget displays first reminder

Siri Suggestions widget features badges on icons

Large size Photos widget

Notes widget changes

Overlapping circle indicator on Battery widget

‘Add to Library’ changed to ‘Remove from Home screen’

Delete individual apps from App Library

‘Remove App’ has been changed to ‘Delete App’ in App Library

Cloud icon appears on offloaded apps in App Library list

App Library categories rearranged

Add Automation button in HomePod settings

Updated album layout

Haptic Feedback on Music app transport controls

Haptic feedback on scrubber in lyrics view

Music app menu bar features repositioned glyphs

Updated play/love glyphs

Settings > Sound & Haptics > Reduce Loud Sounds moved up

Settings > Control Center > Home toggle returns

Settings > Siri & Search

Settings > Reminders > already exposed time picker

Settings > Phone > Incoming Call and Announce Calls glyphs

Settings > FaceTime > Incoming Call and Announce Calls glyphs

Settings > Maps > Stairs removed from Cycling preferences

Settings > Music > Motion

Settings > iCloud > New Family Sharing glyph

Settings > Wi-Fi > Privacy Warning

New Calendar app icon

Bolder Clock app icon hands

New street locations in Weather app

Reminders > New Emoji Glyph for lists

Reminders > New Emoji background color for lists

Safari > Trackers tab works in Safari

Safari > Long press bookmark popup/order changed

Control Center > Sleep mode toggle now teal instead of purple

Control Center > Font for HomeKit items in Control Center now thinner

Translate > shows country of language

Photos > Updated Save Video dialogue when saving trimmed video

Health > Handwashing timer can be enabled on Apple Watch

Health > Handwashing details

Fitness layout changes

Podcast > Browse and Library tabs swapped

Siri Accessibility > Less prominent blur with full screen Siri

Clipboard access notification updated when Copying from Mac

QR code Payments for Apple Pay

Default services for each HomePod user

