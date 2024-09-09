Apple announces iOS 18 release date: September 16

During today’s iPhone 16 event, Apple announced that iOS 18 will launch on September 16. iOS 18 brings a number of major new features to iPhone users, including new Home Screen customization options, a redesigned Control Center, and more.

Apple says that iOS 18 will be released to everyone September 16. This means iPhone users everywhere will be able to go to the Settings app, choose General, then choose “Software Update.” As a refresher, here are the iPhones compatible with iOS 18 this year:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

What iOS 18 features are you most looking forward to trying? Let us know down in the comments!