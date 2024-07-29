Apple has released the first beta to include a very early preview of Apple Intelligence. As it happens, you won’t get access with the iOS 18 beta, you’ll need to install the iOS 18.1 beta and join the Apple Intelligence beta waitlist. Here’s how it works and what to know.
Apple announced and launched the early access to the Apple Intelligence beta today for developers. For all the details on what features are included and which ones aren’t, check out our full coverage:
- iOS 18.1 beta 1 now available with first Apple Intelligence features
- These Apple Intelligence features aren’t in the first iOS 18.1 beta
How to install iOS 18.1 beta to test Apple Intelligence beta
Warning: iOS 18.1 is designed for developers and test iPhone devices – Apple Intelligence is in very early beta testing.
- An iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max is required to install this beta
- A paid Apple Developer account is not needed – but you may need to sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you haven’t before
- Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad – important in case you want or need to downgrade (Apple recommends doing a Mac or PC backup)
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad (if you aren’t running an iOS 18 beta build yet, you may need to upgrade to that first)
- Tap General > Software Update
- Choose the Beta Updates button
- Now choose iOS 18.1 Developer Beta (at the bottom)
- If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom
- Choose Back when done
- Look for iOS 18.1 Developer Beta to appear, choose Download and Install
If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 18.1 appear:
- Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app
- Double check you’re running the iOS 18 beta
- Sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com for free and try the above steps again
How to turn on the Apple Intelligence beta
- After installing the iOS 18.1 beta, open Settings
- Tap the new Apple Intelligence & Siri button (just below Accessibility)
- Choose to Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist at the top
- It may take some time before the available Apple Intelligence beta features are enabled on your device
- Keep in mind this is the very first look at some of the first features in the Apple Intelligence beta
