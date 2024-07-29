Apple has released the first beta to include a very early preview of Apple Intelligence. As it happens, you won’t get access with the iOS 18 beta, you’ll need to install the iOS 18.1 beta and join the Apple Intelligence beta waitlist. Here’s how it works and what to know.

Apple announced and launched the early access to the Apple Intelligence beta today for developers. For all the details on what features are included and which ones aren’t, check out our full coverage:

How to install iOS 18.1 beta to test Apple Intelligence beta

Warning: iOS 18.1 is designed for developers and test iPhone devices – Apple Intelligence is in very early beta testing.

An iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max is required to install this beta

to install this beta A paid Apple Developer account is not needed – but you may need to sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you haven’t before

– but you may need to sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you haven’t before Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad – important in case you want or need to downgrade (Apple recommends doing a Mac or PC backup)

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad (if you aren’t running an iOS 18 beta build yet, you may need to upgrade to that first)

on your iPhone or iPad (if you aren’t running an iOS 18 beta build yet, you may need to upgrade to that first) Tap General > Software Update

> Choose the Beta Updates button

button Now choose iOS 18.1 Developer Beta (at the bottom)

(at the bottom) If you need to change your Apple ID associated with the beta, you can tap that at the bottom

Choose Back when done

when done Look for iOS 18.1 Developer Beta to appear, choose Download and Install

If you’re not seeing the option to turn on beta updates or iOS 18.1 appear:

Try quitting and relaunching the Settings app

Double check you’re running the iOS 18 beta

Sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com for free and try the above steps again

How to turn on the Apple Intelligence beta

After installing the iOS 18.1 beta, open Settings

Tap the new Apple Intelligence & Siri button (just below Accessibility)

(just below Accessibility) Choose to Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist at the top

at the top It may take some time before the available Apple Intelligence beta features are enabled on your device

Keep in mind this is the very first look at some of the first features in the Apple Intelligence beta