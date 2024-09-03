 Skip to main content

AirPods 4 coming next week: Here’s what to expect

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 3 2024 - 8:11 am PT
7 Comments
AirPods 4 features

Apple’s biggest event of the year is almost here. On September 9, the company will unveil its iPhone 16 and 16 Pro lineup, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3, and more. AirPods 4 are also expected to debut next week. Here’s what you should know about the new AirPods 4.

AirPods 4 will launch in two separate models

Apple plans to release two versions of its upcoming AirPods 4: one that’s more affordable and with fewer features, and another that’s a little more expensive but with more features.

The idea is that the cheaper AirPods 4 will replace the current AirPods 2 model, which Apple still sells.

The pricier AirPods 4 version will aim to replace AirPods 3 in the lineup.

New design coming

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro AirPods 3 2

Both of the new AirPods 4 models will look nearly identical. They’re expected to gain a new design that, according to Mark Gurman, ‘looks like a blend’ of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro.

In other words, all AirPods 4 models will feature the new, shorter-stem look seen in more modern AirPods models. The old style found with the AirPods 2 will be retired.

Apple’s goal is that the new AirPods 4 design will feature an improved fit for a wide array of users. It won’t offer replaceable tips like AirPods Pro, but hopefully the tweaks being made to the AirPods 3’s existing design will mean AirPods 4 fit better for more people.

Features for premium model include active noise cancellation, better charging case

AirPods 4 premium model (AirPods 3 shown)

The main way Apple will differentiate the two AirPods 4 models is not with external visual differences, but with features.

The higher-tier AirPods 4 model, for example, is expected to gain active noise cancellation. This feature was previously exclusive to the more expensive AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. It’s likely that transparency mode will be included too. Expect AirPods Pro 2’s Adaptive Audio feature, however, to stay exclusive to the Pro.

It’s also expected that the more premium AirPods 4 will include MagSafe capabilities with its charging case, while the lower-tier model will not. Reporting suggests that the pricier AirPods 4’s charging case will also have a built-in speaker for improved Find My support.

USB-C for charging

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging

Both models of AirPods 4 will offer USB-C for charging. This will mark a major step forward in Apple’s quest to transition its entire product line to USB-C.

The current AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 models both use Lightning still for their charging case. So a transition to USB-C on all AirPods 4 cases is a big win. We will all get one step closer to the dream of being 100% USB-C.

Wild cards: more AirPods Pro features?

Rumors about other AirPods 4 features are at a minimum, but it’s expected that Apple will have some other announcements to share related to sound quality or special features.

The new AirPods 4 design may provide an overall better quality sound than what was found with AirPods 3, and certainly than the 2019-released AirPods 2.

Additionally, beyond active noise cancellation and transparency support, we may see other AirPods Pro features come to the AirPods 4. Perhaps conversation awareness, voice isolation on calls, or the ability to nod or shake your head with Siri could be added. Don’t count on many such features though, as Apple will keep most of these features reserved for the more premium AirPods Pro 2 and upcoming AirPods Max 2.

AirPods 4 pricing

AirPods pricing

Often, when Apple debuts a new version of a product, it adopts the same price as its predecessor.

With AirPods 4, Apple is actually replacing two existing products: AirPods 2 and 3.

Currently, AirPods 2 retail for $129, while AirPods 3 sell for $169 and $179. The higher AirPods 3 price is with a MagSafe charging case.

Expect to see Apple use a similar pricing model with the AirPods 4.

The entry-level AirPods 4 should start around $129, or as high as $149.

The more premium AirPods 4 with noise cancellation, transparency mode, and a better charging case should stick with the $179 price range.

These prices will mean Apple can continue to offer a range of AirPods models at different price points, with the next step up being AirPods Pro 2 at $249.

Release date for AirPods 4

Apple is expected to debut both AirPods 4 models at its September 9 event. The company will likely put the new AirPods on sale either later that day, or around September 13 when iPhone 16 pre-orders are expected. Either way, new AirPods should arrive within the first few weeks of September.

Are you interested in AirPods 4? Which model do you expect to buy? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

