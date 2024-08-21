AirPods Max 2 coming soon: Here’s what to expect

Apple’s big lineup for this fall is nearly ready for launch. The iPhone 16 event is only weeks away, and there’s a long-awaited product likely to make an appearance: AirPods Max 2. Historically, Apple prefers launching new AirPods products at its September events, so the wait for AirPods Max 2 should be over soon. Here’s what to expect from the new AirPods Max 2.

New chip with powerful audio features

Even though the current AirPods Max carry a premium price tag, they’re lacking a lot of features found in the much more affordable AirPods Pro 2.

That’s set to change with the AirPods Max 2.

AirPods Max 2 are expected to receive a new chip, likely the H2 found in the current AirPods Pro 2.

This H2 chip will enable AirPods Max users to experience powerful new audio features currently exclusive to the Pro line. These include:

Adaptive Audio, which dynamically blends Transparency and Noise Cancellation modes in response to your environment

Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers volume and isolates voices in response to detected speaking

Personalized Volume, which adjusts the volume of media in response to your environment

Additionally, iOS 18 introduces several more new features to AirPods Pro 2, and with the H2 they should all come to AirPods Max 2 as well:

The ability to nod or shake your head to respond to Siri

Voice Isolation when you’re on a call

Gaming-specific enhancements to Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Often, a new chip doesn’t provide many reasons for excitement. Especially when you’re talking about headphones.

But as the feature lists above show, the addition of the H2 chip to AirPods Max 2 will make a world of difference. These features are a big reason why I love my AirPods Pro 2. I expect they’ll provide a compelling reason for AirPods Max users to upgrade.

USB-C charging

Another compelling reason to upgrade: a USB-C port.

Following Apple’s years-long shift to a new universal port standard, AirPods Max 2 will replace the existing Lightning port and adopt USB-C for charging.

The same change is expected to happen with the new AirPods 4, which are also likely to launch at the iPhone 16 event next month. The first AirPods product to receive USB-C charging was the AirPods Pro 2, which made the switch last fall.

It’s slow progress, but with USB-C coming to the AirPods Max, we’re officially one step closer to the dream of an all-USB-C life.

New colors

Apple is planning to introduce a variety of new color options for the AirPods Max 2.

Currently, the first-gen AirPods Max come in five colors:

Space Gray

Pink

Green

Silver

Sky Blue

There’s no word on what exactly the new color lineup will be. However, we should expect to see a similar number of options with AirPods Max 2.

AirPods Max launched in 2020, and since then colors like Midnight and Starlight have been mainstays for Apple. So it’s likely we’ll see colors along those lines with the AirPods Max 2.

Replacement for the Smart Case

To be clear, this one is mostly speculation. There’s been no clear rumor about Apple replacing the AirPods Max’s Smart Case—though this patent is something.

But surely four years is long enough for Apple to come up with a better, hopefully more protective case for AirPods Max users.

The original Smart Case was one of the main points of criticism for Apple’s first AirPods Max, so I think it’s likely we’ll see a new case with the AirPods Max 2.

If I had to bet, though, I suspect the existing Smart Case design might stick around, while a sturdier case launches as an optional accessory. That way, Apple makes more money, and it also provides owners of the original AirPods Max the chance to buy it.

The included case also depends a lot on AirPods Max 2’s price…

Unknown: price point

The original AirPods Max debuted at a high premium of $549. These days, you can often grab them at a discount (currently $429 on Amazon). But the arrival of competing options raises the question of whether Apple will charge just as much for the AirPods Max 2.

Apple’s comparable Beats Studio Pro retail for $329 and are currently just $199 on Amazon. The recent-arrival Sonos Ace headphones retail for $449 and can currently be bought for $399.

Can Apple really continue charging $549 for its AirPods Max? My long history with Apple products unfortunately says ‘yes,’ but I hope at least a slight price drop is coming.

While none of the expected features for AirPods Max 2 are particularly revolutionary, they should still add up to a compelling option for interested buyers.

It’s been four whole years since the first AirPods Max debuted, making this update long overdue. Especially since, during that time, AirPods Pro 2 have consistently added great new features that the original AirPods Max missed out on.

But we shouldn’t have to wait long. Here’s hoping the AirPods Max 2 debut as expected at September’s iPhone event, and we can put this long delay behind us.

Are you interested in AirPods Max 2? Any other features you’re hoping for? Let us know in the comments.