Gurman: AirPods 4 still coming this fall in two new variants

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, Apple is on track to release two new variants of AirPods 4 as soon as next month. They’ll introduce both an entry level model and a mid tier model, meant to replace both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

Apple’s current AirPods lineup

Apple has been selling AirPods 2 since early 2019, serving as an entry level option. AirPods 2 still utilize the traditional AirPods design, and often go on sale for under $90, making them an extremely affordable option for those new to the world of wireless headphones. They lack any sort of modern AirPods features, although they still serve as basic wireless headphones to use with your iPhone.

AirPods 3 have been available since October 2021, and they introduced a number of upgrades, including Spatial Audio, new force sensor on the stems, Apple Watch charging on the case, and overall sound enhancements. These were an interesting upgrade because they started at a higher price of $179, and Apple continued to officially sell AirPods 2 for $129 after the introduction of AirPods 3.

What’s next for AirPods

According to Gurman, AirPods 4 are meant to replace both models, with an entry level trim replacing AirPods 2 and a mid tier model to replace AirPods 3. They’ll both have similar designs, with one key difference: active noise cancellation.

Gurman states that the mid tier version of AirPods 4 will have active noise cancellation, whereas the entry level AirPods will not. It’s also worth noting that these mid tier AirPods 4 are not to be confused with AirPods Pro 3, which he says won’t get an update until later. Beyond that, Gurman doesn’t provide many details.

Both versions of AirPods 4 are most likely going to transition to USB-C. I imagine the entry level version of AirPods 4 will lack any form of wireless charging, whereas the mid tier model will support it. Apple followed this strategy with both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, so I imagine they’ll continue that with the new AirPods.

I’m also curious how Apple will brand these new AirPods. Surely they’ll have something better than “AirPods 4” and “even better AirPods 4”. Maybe it’ll be AirPods Lite and AirPods 4. Either way, it shouldn’t be too long until we find out.

Are you looking forward to these new AirPods models? Personally, I think I’m going to stick to my AirPods Pro 2. Let us know how you feel in the comments.