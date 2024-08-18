 Skip to main content

Gurman: AirPods 4 still coming this fall in two new variants

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Aug 18 2024 - 5:39 am PT
4 Comments
AirPods lineup

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, Apple is on track to release two new variants of AirPods 4 as soon as next month. They’ll introduce both an entry level model and a mid tier model, meant to replace both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

Apple’s current AirPods lineup

Apple has been selling AirPods 2 since early 2019, serving as an entry level option. AirPods 2 still utilize the traditional AirPods design, and often go on sale for under $90, making them an extremely affordable option for those new to the world of wireless headphones. They lack any sort of modern AirPods features, although they still serve as basic wireless headphones to use with your iPhone.

AirPods 3 have been available since October 2021, and they introduced a number of upgrades, including Spatial Audio, new force sensor on the stems, Apple Watch charging on the case, and overall sound enhancements. These were an interesting upgrade because they started at a higher price of $179, and Apple continued to officially sell AirPods 2 for $129 after the introduction of AirPods 3.

What’s next for AirPods

According to Gurman, AirPods 4 are meant to replace both models, with an entry level trim replacing AirPods 2 and a mid tier model to replace AirPods 3. They’ll both have similar designs, with one key difference: active noise cancellation.

Gurman states that the mid tier version of AirPods 4 will have active noise cancellation, whereas the entry level AirPods will not. It’s also worth noting that these mid tier AirPods 4 are not to be confused with AirPods Pro 3, which he says won’t get an update until later. Beyond that, Gurman doesn’t provide many details.

Both versions of AirPods 4 are most likely going to transition to USB-C. I imagine the entry level version of AirPods 4 will lack any form of wireless charging, whereas the mid tier model will support it. Apple followed this strategy with both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, so I imagine they’ll continue that with the new AirPods.

I’m also curious how Apple will brand these new AirPods. Surely they’ll have something better than “AirPods 4” and “even better AirPods 4”. Maybe it’ll be AirPods Lite and AirPods 4. Either way, it shouldn’t be too long until we find out.

Are you looking forward to these new AirPods models? Personally, I think I’m going to stick to my AirPods Pro 2. Let us know how you feel in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experi…
AirPods 4

AirPods 4

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications