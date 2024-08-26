Apple’s new iPhone 16 lineup is almost here. The company is widely expected to unveil four new iPhone models at a September 9 event: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. But when will the new iPhone become available for pre-order? And how soon will it arrive in users’ hands? Here’s what to expect from the iPhone 16’s release date.

Apple likes to follow a standard rhythm with its product release schedule each year. The new flagship iPhone, for example, nearly always launches in September.

However, the specific release date for the new iPhone depends a lot on the day Apple chooses to first introduce the device.

Here’s a sampling of when Apple has hosted its iPhone launch event in recent years:

2023 : Tuesday, September 12

: Tuesday, September 12 2022 : Wednesday, September 7

: Wednesday, September 7 2021: Tuesday, September 14

Apple has officially confirmed that its iPhone 16 event will be held on Monday, September 9. Its invite says, “It’s Glowtime.”

That September 9 date gives us a clear expectation for when the iPhone 16 will actually arrive in users’ hands, too.

How? Because of Apple’s predictability with iPhone release schedules.

Release pattern for iPhones in recent history

Here is a quick historical rundown of when Apple has announced, opened pre-orders, and actually released its new iPhone each year.

iPhone 15

Announced: Tuesday, September 12

Pre-orders: Friday, September 15

Release date: Friday, September 22

iPhone 14

Announced: Wednesday, September 7

Pre-orders: Friday, September 9

Release date: Friday, September 16

iPhone 13

Announced: Tuesday, September 14

Pre-orders: Friday, September 17

Release date: Friday, September 24

As you can see, there is a very clear, discernible pattern Apple likes to follow.

No matter when the new iPhone is announced, pre-orders tend to open on the Friday following the announcement. Then, the device will actually arrive in users’ hands one week later, on the following Friday.

Here’s what that means for this year’s iPhone 16 lineup.

With a planned September 9 event to introduce the iPhone 16, here are the two key dates to mark on your calendar for device pre-orders and public release:

iPhone 16 pre-orders: Friday, September 13

iPhone 16 release date: Friday, September 20

These dates would line up with Apple’s standard pattern, making them a safe bet to count on.

Apple could always throw a curveball and change up its iPhone release pattern, but that’s highly unlikely for this year. Especially because no rumors, or quarterly earnings comments, have even hinted at the possibility of a change to the norm.

Delayed models in the lineup?

One X factor that has sometimes thrown complication into Apple’s iPhone launch is staggered releases for different models.

In 2020, for example, the entire iPhone 12 lineup was delayed from its usual September release month. The iPhone debuted in October, a full month later than usual.

But the October launch wasn’t the only oddity. Certain models also launched even later that year.

Two models, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, arrived in users’ hands on October 23. But the iPhone 12 Max and 12 mini were delayed until weeks later. They ultimately arrived on November 12.

2020 was a weird year, though. And staggered release dates have become increasingly rare for Apple’s iPhone models.

More often these days, Apple won’t delay certain models until later. Instead, it will launch all iPhones on the same day, but some devices may have more limited availability.

It’s not uncommon for the most popular iPhone models, like the Pro and Pro Max, to sell out of their initial stock fast. This leads to longer waits before other customers can get the new iPhone.

This year, there have been no credible rumors about serious production issues with the iPhone 16 lineup. So inventory will hopefully be better as a result.

Apple is also reportedly prepping for a larger number of Pro and Pro Max sales than previously, which in theory means buyers should be able to avoid long waits for those devices.

In summary, here’s what to expect from this year’s iPhone 16 release date.

The iPhone 16 lineup should be announced on Monday, September 9 during a media event.

Apple will then open pre-orders a few days later on Friday, September 13.

The iPhone 16 will arrive in users’ hands on Friday, September 20.

The full lineup of iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max should all follow the same release schedule. But one or more models may be harder to find on release day based on Apple’s inventory.

