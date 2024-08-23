Component orders placed by Apple suggest the company thinks two-thirds of iPhone 16 sales will be one of the two Pro models, according to a new supply-chain report.

The clue is that the periscope lens currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max is this year being extended to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro model too, so Apple’s orders for this part give insight into the company’s expectations …

Apple typically splits component orders between suppliers in order to reduce risk and put itself in the best negotiating position, which can often make it hard to determine the total size of an order.

In this case, however, The Elec reports that LG Innotech is the exclusive supplier of the periscope lens module, which it refers to as a folded zoom.

LG Innotech will exclusively supply the first volume of the Apple iPhone 16 series Folded Zoom, which will be released in the second half of this year, following last year.

Apple has ordered enough of the units to meet 70% of the estimated total demand for the iPhone line-up, and this is in line with other clues in the supply-chain.

The initial volume is estimated to reach 70% of the iPhone 16 series production by the end of this year […] The parts industry estimated that Apple’s production plan for four finished iPhone 16 series by the end of this year was 90.1 million units. By model, 24.5 million units (27%) of the general type, 5.8 million units (6%) 26.6 million units of Pro (30%), 33.2 million units of Pro Max (37%), etc. The proportion of two types of professional line-up is 67%.

The company is limiting initial production to LG to ensure reliability, but it is later expected to add a second supplier (either Cowell or Foxconn) when those companies have demonstrated their ability to meet quality standards and yield rates.

Image: Sony