 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 case colors for FineWoven ‘replacement’ potentially revealed

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 7 2024 - 10:09 am PT
5 Comments
FineWoven cases are junk, say majority | Apple Store display
Display cases showing scratches even on launch day

According to a new post on social media, Apple might be replacing their much hated FineWoven cases. Apple introduced FineWoven last year as a ‘leather replacement’, although the cases were far less premium, scratched very easily, and still demanded a higher $59 price point to get your hands on one.

The leaked images showcase six colors for the new cases that’ll allegedly replace FineWoven this year:

  • Black
  • Blue
  • Dark Purple
  • Green
  • Light Gray
  • Taupe

These colors are mostly the same as last year, with some slight variations. The blue and purple colors are darker than what we had with FineWoven, and Light Gray is a new addition.

Interestingly, another image shared of the alleged boxes refers to these cases as “Leather”. Apple ditched Leather last year as an environmentally friendly move, so it’s unlikely that they’re switching back. However, it’s possible that the company will be using a faux leather material instead, which they arguably should’ve just done from the start.

Hopefully, whatever we get this year is far better than last year’s FineWoven disaster.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
FineWoven

FineWoven

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications