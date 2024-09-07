iPhone 16 case colors for FineWoven ‘replacement’ potentially revealed

Display cases showing scratches even on launch day

According to a new post on social media, Apple might be replacing their much hated FineWoven cases. Apple introduced FineWoven last year as a ‘leather replacement’, although the cases were far less premium, scratched very easily, and still demanded a higher $59 price point to get your hands on one.

The leaked images showcase six colors for the new cases that’ll allegedly replace FineWoven this year:

Black

Blue

Dark Purple

Green

Light Gray

Taupe

These colors are mostly the same as last year, with some slight variations. The blue and purple colors are darker than what we had with FineWoven, and Light Gray is a new addition.

Interestingly, another image shared of the alleged boxes refers to these cases as “Leather”. Apple ditched Leather last year as an environmentally friendly move, so it’s unlikely that they’re switching back. However, it’s possible that the company will be using a faux leather material instead, which they arguably should’ve just done from the start.

Hopefully, whatever we get this year is far better than last year’s FineWoven disaster.

