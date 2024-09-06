 Skip to main content

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature upgraded ECG and water resistance, new ‘Reflections’ face, more

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 6 2024 - 11:09 am PT
2 Comments
Apple Watch ECG electrocardiogram

As Apple’s next event draws closer, we learn more about the products the company will announce on Monday. Following a report earlier today about Apple Watch Series 10 featuring sleep apnea detection, 9to5Mac has now learned more details about the next generation Apple Watch.

Improved health features on Apple Watch Series 10

According to reputable sources speaking to 9to5Mac, Apple Watch Series 10 will have more than just bigger screens. This includes an updated ECG/heart rate sensor that will unlock new features and provide more accurate results.

One of these features is sleep apnea detection, which was reported by Bloomberg today and now corroborated by our sources.

Sleep apnea is a disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts while you sleep. Apple Watch Series 10 will be able to identify when the user has sleep apnea based on the sleep tracking feature. Similar to what happens with the new Vitals app in watchOS 11, users will have to wear the Apple Watch when sleeping for a few days before getting a sleep apnea diagnosis.

We’ve also heard that Apple is changing how the health data collected by these sensors is processed. This includes using new algorithms in the Health app on the iPhone to look for atrial fibrillation, rather than on the Apple Watch itself.

It’s worht noting that Apple Watch Ultra 3 should get the same improvements.

Larger screens and new watch faces

Previous reports have already suggested that the new Apple Watch Series models will be bigger, and our sources also corroborate this with more details.

The new smaller model has a higher resolution than the 41mm Apple Watch, but slightly lower than the 45mm Apple Watch. For the new larger model, the resolution is similar to that of the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, but also slightly smaller.

This leads us to believe that Apple Watch Series 10 will be available in both 44mm and 48mm sizes.

Apple Watch

To take advantage of the new screens, Apple will introduce new watch faces. This includes “Reflections,” a watch face that reacts to ambient light. There’s also a new Hermès watch face called “Regatta,” which was created with the sailing sports competition of the same name in mind and will let users easily start a timer right from it.

Interestingly, we’ve also heard that Apple will make this new Hermès watch face available for the Apple Watch Ultra, which could be a hint that there will be Hermès bands designed specifically for Apple Watch Ultra for the first time. Apple will also add a new complication to show information about tides.

Apple Watch Series 10 to have improved water resistance

Back to the Apple Watch Series 10, these models will have improved water resistance. Currently, Apple Watch Series 9 has a water resistance rating of 50 meters and is not recommended for activities such as scuba diving. Apple Watch Ultra, on the other hand, can be submerged up to 100 meters deep and used for high-speed water sports up to 40 meters deep.

Sources told 9to5Mac that Apple Watch Series 10 will be certified for high-speed water sports up to 20 meters deep. Because of this, the Series 10 models will get Apple’s Depth app, currently exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra depth app dive

More on the latest rumors

In addition to these rumors, Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to have a slimmer design, while Apple Watch Ultra 3 will keep the same design. Apple is also expected to announce an updated Apple Watch SE.

The Apple event will take place on Monday at 10 A.M. P.T. You can follow the full coverage of all the announcements here on 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 3

