New iPad mini not expected to debut next week, report says

It’s been a while since Apple last updated the iPad mini, and a recent report suggested that the next generation is indeed coming soon. However, contrary to what some may have thought, it seems that Apple won’t be announcing new iPads next week alongside the new iPhones.

New iPads coming in October

In a new report from Bloomberg on Friday, Mark Gurman once again said that there are “new iPads in the works.” However, the journalist claimed this time that the new iPads, including an “upgraded mini version,” will be held back for a potential event in October when the company is also expected to announce new Macs with the M4 chip.

Gurman reported last week that iPad mini supplies were running low in Apple Stores around the world, suggesting that Apple is gearing up to launch a new model. Even so, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen this month. Apple is also likely to introduce a new generation of the entry-level iPad next month.

The iPad mini 6 was introduced in September 2021 with a new design featuring a larger 8.3-inch LCD screen. The current iPad mini is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13, and has just 4GB of RAM. Because of this, it won’t support the Apple Intelligence features coming with iPadOS 18.1 this fall.

Rumors about the upcoming iPad mini 7 indicate that it won’t receive a significant upgrade. The device’s design will remain unchanged, but Apple plans to introduce a new LCD panel that addresses the “jelly scrolling” issues. Additionally, the new mini is expected to support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. There are rumors about improved camera capabilities.

The same can be said about the next version of the entry-level iPad. Apple will probably focus on bringing more powerful chips to these iPads, so that they can work with Apple Intelligence.

As for the next Apple event, it will take place on Monday at 10 A.M. P.T. You can follow the full coverage of all the announcements here on 9to5Mac.

