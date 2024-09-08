Report: No Apple Watch Ultra 3 coming tomorrow; Ultra 2 adding black titanium option

According to another late-night tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple won’t be introducing a new third generation Apple Watch Ultra model at tomorrow’s “It’s Glowtime” event. Instead, the company will be updating the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

In an interesting turn of events, we apparently are no longer expecting an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow, despite the expectation that we would see a refresh to the Apple Watch Ultra up until now.

However, we will be seeing a new black color scheme on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, something that we expected when they introduced the model last year. We did see some potential images of a darker Apple Watch Ultra 2 late last year when some FCC photos leaked out, so maybe that’s a sign of what we’ll see at tomorrow’s keynote.

No refresh to the Apple Watch Ultra is an interesting move, and it begs the question on whether or not the Ultra will gain support for the sleep apnea features that should debut with the Apple Watch Series 10.

Additionally, Gurman says that he wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Apple Watch SE, which is expected to gain a new plastic housing, rather than aluminum.

We’ll be covering the Apple Event extensively on 9to5Mac, starting tomorrow morning. The keynote begins at 10am PT/1pm ET, and you can watch it on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or on YouTube.

