One of the biggest changes for the iPhone 16 lineup this month will be the addition of a dedicated Capture button. A new leak today says that Apple is planning an “integrated design” for how its iPhone 16 cases will accommodate the addition of this new button.

New details on the iPhone 16 Capture button

As a refresher, the new Capture button will reportedly feature a physical design, but with a capacitive surface. iPhone 16 users will be able to swipe left and right on the Capture button’s surface to zoom in and out. Additionally, users will be able to press the Capture button lightly to bring an image into focus, then press more firmly on the button to actually take the picture.

The button will reportedly be located on the right-hand side of the iPhone 16, where the mmWave 5G antenna is currently located on iPhone 15 models sold in the United States.

One of the questions I’ve had throughout this iPhone 16 rumor cycle is how case makers will adapt to the existence of the Capture button. New information posted to social media by Duan Rui this week offers a potential glimpse at how Apple’s own iPhone 16 cases will accommodate the new button.

According to Duan Rui, Apple’s cases for the iPhone 16 will not have a dedicated cutout for the Capture button. Instead, Apple is focusing on an “integrated design” for the Capture button on its iPhone 16 cases. According to the post, this integrated design “will not affect the normal use” of the Capture button’s capacitive surface.

There aren’t any more details available at this point. This is in contrast to most third-party case makers, whose cases will simply feature a dedicated cutout for the Capture button. All of the third-party iPhone 16 cases I’ve seen so far have this cutout, rather than any sort of dedicated integration.

The other obvious question, of course, is whether Apple will bring back the oft-maligned FineWoven cases for the iPhone 16 this year. As of right now, we don’t have any concrete details on that.

Image credit: Sonny Dickson

