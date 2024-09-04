 Skip to main content

Apple reportedly planning ‘integrated design’ for iPhone 16 cases and new Capture button

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 4 2024 - 4:14 am PT
1 Comment

One of the biggest changes for the iPhone 16 lineup this month will be the addition of a dedicated Capture button. A new leak today says that Apple is planning an “integrated design” for how its iPhone 16 cases will accommodate the addition of this new button.

New details on the iPhone 16 Capture button

As a refresher, the new Capture button will reportedly feature a physical design, but with a capacitive surface. iPhone 16 users will be able to swipe left and right on the Capture button’s surface to zoom in and out. Additionally, users will be able to press the Capture button lightly to bring an image into focus, then press more firmly on the button to actually take the picture.

The button will reportedly be located on the right-hand side of the iPhone 16, where the mmWave 5G antenna is currently located on iPhone 15 models sold in the United States.

One of the questions I’ve had throughout this iPhone 16 rumor cycle is how case makers will adapt to the existence of the Capture button. New information posted to social media by Duan Rui this week offers a potential glimpse at how Apple’s own iPhone 16 cases will accommodate the new button.

According to Duan Rui, Apple’s cases for the iPhone 16 will not have a dedicated cutout for the Capture button. Instead, Apple is focusing on an “integrated design” for the Capture button on its iPhone 16 cases. According to the post, this integrated design “will not affect the normal use” of the Capture button’s capacitive surface.

There aren’t any more details available at this point. This is in contrast to most third-party case makers, whose cases will simply feature a dedicated cutout for the Capture button. All of the third-party iPhone 16 cases I’ve seen so far have this cutout, rather than any sort of dedicated integration.

The other obvious question, of course, is whether Apple will bring back the oft-maligned FineWoven cases for the iPhone 16 this year. As of right now, we don’t have any concrete details on that.

Image credit: Sonny Dickson

Join 9to5Mac in supporting St. Jude this September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Donate to St. Jude!
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications