This is probably the new gold titanium iPhone 16 Pro color

When Apple unveils the iPhone 16 Pro on September 9, a gold-colored titanium finish is expected to join the lineup. However, there hasn’t been a clear consensus on what shade of gold we’ll see.

Rumors have ranged from third-place bronze to Microsoft Zune brown. Now a new piece of reliable data shows us a different gold tone. See for yourself below.

The same source correctly identified the natural gray titanium color of the iPhone 15 Pro prior to it being announced last year. For that reason, we can expect this gold appearance to likely be accurate.

Gold isn’t the only story in our source’s iPhone 16 Pro depiction.

You’ll also notice a cut out in the case near the sleep/wake button. We’ve seen other accessory makers plan for the same affordance with their iPhone 16 Pro cases. That’s because the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to include a new capture button specifically for controlling the Camera app.

Now back to gold. While the image is not an actual product shot or official marketing image from Apple, it might be our best look yet at what to expect from gold titanium.

If this is indeed how the gold iPhone 16 Pro will appear, how do you feel about it compared to some of the darker gold titanium dummy units we’ve seen? Should Apple call this color Desert Titanium as rumored? Share your thoughts in the comments.

If you ask me, I’m seeing a lot of synergy between the gold iPhone 16 Pro and Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro.

Follow Zac: X, Threads, Instagram