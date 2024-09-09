No Apple Watch Ultra 3, but satin black titanium Ultra 2 announced

Screenshot

The rumor mill was unclear on whether we were going to see an Apple Watch Ultra 3 announced today, and the naysayers were right: there was no new model of the high-end Watch. Instead, Apple announced a new satin black titanium version of the Ultra 2.

The original Apple Watch Ultra was launched in 2022, and was primarily positioned as a rugged model for those into adventure activities like rock climbing and scuba diving …

However, the larger screen size and longer battery life meant that it also proved popular with those who did nothing more adventurous than trying a new brand of tequila at their local bar.

The Ultra 2 left the design unchanged, offering only a slightly faster chip, a brighter display, and improved ultra wideband tech.

This year’s Apple Watch Series 10 offers an even larger screen size as the Ultra. Since that was a large part of the appeal, it may be that Apple expected relatively few people to pay the premium for a new Ultra model. A new black titanium option for the existing model does, however, offer a possible upsell route for the company.

Apple says that the finish is designed to be scratch-resistant. New bands have also been announced, including a titanium Milanese band.

There’s also a new Hermès version:

Watch Hermès Ultra 2 combines a natural titanium case with the new Hermès En Mer band in Bleu Nuit — a dark navy color — and a special Hermès Maritime watch face. The En Mer band features Hermès’s nautical, diagonal rib pattern made from high-density textured knit, providing both durability and comfort. A wide titanium buckle on the band ensures that Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 2 stays securely on the wrist even during water activities, including scuba diving, sailing, and high-speed water sports. The new Hermès Maritime watch face features high-visibility numerals in the classic Hermès Cape Cod typeface, with a sweeping outer bezel that displays the seconds. Pressing the Action button transforms the watch face into a special countdown timer inspired by boat racing.

Pricing starts at $799 for the standard model, and $1,399 for the Hermès. Preorders are open now, with delivery on September 20.

Catch up with the rest of the event in our news hub.

Photo: Apple