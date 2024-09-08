Gurman: iPhone 16 Pro to retain $999 starting price; noticeable battery life improvements

According to a new tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iPhone 16 Pro will keep the $999 price point, first introduced with the iPhone X back in 2017.

This contradicts a report from last week, which stated that iPhone 16 Pro would increase to a $1099 starting point with 256GB of storage by default. Apple applied a similar price hike to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, where they eliminated the 128GB storage tier, increasing the base price from $1099 to $1199.

However, that shouldn’t be the case this year, and iPhone 16 Pro should still cost $999, likely with the same 128GB of storage as before.

Gurman also says that the slimmer bezels are “noticeable”, and that there should be noteworthy battery life improvements across the board. AI and the A18 chips will also be key focus points of tomorrow’s keynote. The new rumored “Capture Button” should also be on all four models, rather than just the Pro models.

Battery life gains will definitely be much appreciated, as iPhone battery sizes have stayed relatively consistent over the past couple years. The last time Apple had a major jump in battery was with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max back in 2021.

Are you more tempted to upgrade your iPhone now that there won’t be a price hike? Do the battery life gains sound enticing? Let us know in the comments.

We’ll be covering the Apple Event extensively on 9to5Mac, starting tomorrow morning. The keynote begins at 10am PT/1pm ET, and you can watch it on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or on YouTube.

