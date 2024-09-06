 Skip to main content

Report: iPhone 16 Pro may cost more than ever, but for a good reason

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 6 2024 - 7:04 am PT
In just a few days, Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro will debut with a host of new features. A larger display, camera upgrades, a new Capture button, and an Apple Intelligence-optimized A18 Pro chip will make it a strong buy. But according to a new report, all of those changes are likely bringing a price hike. However, depending on your preferred storage tier, the 16 Pro’s price may not impact you at all.

New 16 Pro entry model could feature 256GB of storage

Ahead of Monday’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, TrendForce is out with a new report sharing its expectations for the iPhone 16 line.

One key detail from the report is that they expect the iPhone 16 Pro to lose the usual 128GB storage tier.

Instead, the 16 Pro’s entry storage amount will be 256GB.

But as you might expect, this bump will come with an overall price increase for the phone.

The iPhone 15 Pro and its predecessors all started at $999 for 128GB of storage.

TrendForce expects the iPhone 16 Pro to start at $1,099 for 256GB of storage.

If these predictions prove true, even though the entry price would be more expensive than last year, you would still be getting the same value at the same price for 256GB. The iPhone 15 Pro today sells for $1,099 at 256GB.

This higher starting price and storage would follow changes Apple made to the 15 Pro Max line last year. The Pro Max already abandoned the 128GB option and started at a higher price as a result.

Increased storage tier may arrive at high end too

Rumors have indicated the new 16 Pro models might offer up to 2TB of storage this year for the first time ever. If that’s true, Apple dropping the 128GB option would make a lot of sense. There are four storage tiers currently available, and five seems excessive.

Personally, last year I got the 512GB model and it’s been great for me. So I’m wondering if the price of that storage tier will be impacted at all. One way or another, it’s just a few days until we find out.

What storage tier do you usually buy? Would you miss the 128GB option? Let us know in the comments.

Ryan Christoffel

