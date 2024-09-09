 Skip to main content

Apple discontinues FineWoven iPhone cases with no direct replacement

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 9 2024 - 11:35 am PT
FineWoven iPhone 15 case

After today’s Apple Event, the company has finally decided to get rid of their much hated FineWoven cases. For better or for worse, you won’t be able to buy a FineWoven case for your iPhone 16.

Apple introduced FineWoven last year with the iPhone 15 lineup, serving as a new environmentally friendly alternative to leather. People were skeptical when Apple announced it, and their skepticism was proven right once the cases were available.

The cases scratched easily, didn’t hold up well, and ultimately lacked the feeling of a premium product, despite demanding a $59 price tag.

However, Apple did not showcase FineWoven cases again in today’s keynote, instead only keeping around their Clear and Silicone cases.

Updating…

For more detailed coverage on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, check out these articles:

You can also check out our Apple Event live blog to catch up on everything that was announced at the “It’s Glowtime” keynote.

