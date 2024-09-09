iPhone 16 is powered by A18 chip, up to 30% faster than iPhone 15

Screenshot

Apple today announced the new A18 chip, featuring a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and sixteen-core Neural Engine for faster artificial intelligence performance. Apple also said the A18 has a new memory subsystem to traffic data as quickly as possible.

Compared to iPhone 15 with the A16 Bionic chip, Apple says the A18 chip is up to 30% in single-core CPU performance.

In addition to faster performance, Apple also touted the efficiency improvements in the A18 chip, partly enabled via a second-generation 3-nanometer fabrication.

Apple says the iPhone 16 is built from the ground-up for Apple Intelligence, powered by the industry-leading performance of the A18 chip architecture. iPhone 16 will have exclusive visual intelligence functionality, powered by the A18.

Combined with a larger internal battery cell, the efficiency of the A18 chip delivers a “big battery life boost” for iPhone 16.