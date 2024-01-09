At this point, it’s an open secret that Apple – at least at some point – considered launching a version of the Apple Watch Ultra in black titanium. On Tuesday, a new piece of evidence has emerged, with images of a prototype Alpine Loop designed for a black version of the Apple Watch Ultra surfacing for the first time.

The Alpine Loop is one of three band styles that debuted alongside the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022. These images, which come via the account DongleBookPro on social media, show the Alpine Loop in a previously-unknown black colorway. You can see that the band itself is black, as are the lugs that would attach to the Apple Watch Ultra itself.

In the lead up to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 announcement last year, a handful of rumors suggested the device would be available in black. Images from the FCC in November showcased a prototype of the Apple Watch Ultra with a black ceramic back design. Bloomberg has reported that Apple tested a version of the original Apple Watch Ultra in black titanium, and suggested that it might return with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Unfortunately, that didn’t end up panning out.

Whether Apple has plans to launch a black Apple Watch Ultra in the future is a mystery. I didn’t upgrade my first-generation Apple Watch last year, but if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was available in jet black, I might’ve pulled the trigger.

