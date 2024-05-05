Apple has big changes in store for next year’s iPhone 17 lineup, according to a new report from reliable Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu. In an investor note seen by 9to5Mac, Pu says that the iPhone 17 models will feature a refreshed design, front-facing camera improvements, a smaller Dynamic Island, and more.

Pu also says that Apple will introduce a new “iPhone 17 Slim” model that replaces the “Plus” model in the lineup.

iPhone 17 rumors: New ‘iPhone 17 Slim’ model and more

Here is the iPhone 17 lineup as reported by Pu:

iPhone 17: 6.1-inch display

iPhone 17 Slim: 6.6-inch display

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display

In terms of design, Pu reports that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17 Pro will all feature an aluminum design that is “more complex.” The iPhone 17 Pro Max, meanwhile, will still be made out of titanium. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will also feature a “narrowed Dynamic Island,” while the other models will retain the current design.

The smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be made possible by a new “metalens” technology for the proximity sensor. The “metalens” technology may help Apple dramatically reduce the size of the Face ID sensor.

The alleged iPhone 17 Slim aligns with previous reporting by analyst Ross Young. This new iPhone 17 model will replace the “Plus” and offer a “slim design,” Pu says. No further details on the design are included in the report.

In terms of performance and specs, Pu reports:

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim: 8GB RAM, A18 or A19 chip

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB RAM, A19 Pro chip

Currently, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 8GB of RAM. With the iPhone 16 lineup this year, Apple will unify on 8GB across the whole lineup. Then, according to Pu, the bifurcation will return with the iPhone 17 lineup in 2025.

All four iPhone 17 models will feature 24MP front-facing cameras, according to Pu. This is a notable upgrade compared to the current 12MP front-facing cameras used by Apple. Ming-Chi Kuo also previously reported that the iPhone 17 would feature an upgraded 24MP front camera.

