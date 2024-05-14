 Skip to main content

Here’s our best look yet at the iPad Pro’s new nano-texture display [Video]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 14 2024 - 11:38 am PT
2 Comments

As we rounded up last night, the first M4 iPad Pro reviews are here, with most focusing on the new OLED screens, the M4 chip, and the ultra-thin design. If you’ve been on the hunt for an in-depth look at the new nano-texture glass option, a new video from Tyler Stalman has you covered.

Hands-on with the nano-texture M4 iPad Pro

In the video, Tyler shows a few excellent comparisons between the standard display and nano-texture display options. You can clearly see that the nano-texture coating is great at reducing glare. As the video explains, however, the nano-texture coating also does “slightly reduce the contrast ratio from some angles” and “the blacks don’t always feel quite as rich” in comparison to the standard glass configuration.

Despite those side effects, Tyler says he still “massively prefers” the nano-texture option. The nano-texture also attracts fewer fingerprints than the standard glass, he says.

What about using the Apple Pencil on the nano-texture surface? Tyler says it “feels a lot more like paper” than before. “It’s got that slight texture and resistance that’s just missing from the traditional glass,” he says.

Apple doesn’t appear to have given many reviewers the nano-texture glass iPad Pro configuration – which is perhaps a sign that it thinks most people should opt for the standard glass configuration. After all, the nano-texture option is only available on the 1TB and 2TB configurations.

You can check out Tyler’s video below for an in-depth look at the M4 iPad Pro’s new nano-texture display. Also below, you’ll find a video from Chris Lawley, who also got the chance to review the nano-texture display model.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing