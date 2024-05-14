As we rounded up last night, the first M4 iPad Pro reviews are here, with most focusing on the new OLED screens, the M4 chip, and the ultra-thin design. If you’ve been on the hunt for an in-depth look at the new nano-texture glass option, a new video from Tyler Stalman has you covered.

Hands-on with the nano-texture M4 iPad Pro

In the video, Tyler shows a few excellent comparisons between the standard display and nano-texture display options. You can clearly see that the nano-texture coating is great at reducing glare. As the video explains, however, the nano-texture coating also does “slightly reduce the contrast ratio from some angles” and “the blacks don’t always feel quite as rich” in comparison to the standard glass configuration.

Despite those side effects, Tyler says he still “massively prefers” the nano-texture option. The nano-texture also attracts fewer fingerprints than the standard glass, he says.

What about using the Apple Pencil on the nano-texture surface? Tyler says it “feels a lot more like paper” than before. “It’s got that slight texture and resistance that’s just missing from the traditional glass,” he says.

Apple doesn’t appear to have given many reviewers the nano-texture glass iPad Pro configuration – which is perhaps a sign that it thinks most people should opt for the standard glass configuration. After all, the nano-texture option is only available on the 1TB and 2TB configurations.

You can check out Tyler’s video below for an in-depth look at the M4 iPad Pro’s new nano-texture display. Also below, you’ll find a video from Chris Lawley, who also got the chance to review the nano-texture display model.

