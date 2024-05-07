 Skip to main content

Nano-texture glass for M4 iPad Pro only available on 1TB and 2TB models

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 7 2024 - 7:45 am PT
15 Comments

Today Apple unveiled the brand new M4-powered iPad Pro, a major upgrade that comes with a brand new Ultra Retina XDR display. The new display uses OLED technology and comes with a first for the iPad: a nano-texture glass option.

Unfortunately, not all of the new iPad Pro models can opt for the nano-texture display, as Apple is limiting this option to the two highest storage tiers.

The M4 iPad Pro is now available on the Apple Store, and the nano-texture option is limited to the 1TB and 2TB models. It adds $100 per model. The standard 1TB 13-inch model runs $1,899 but $1,999 for the nano-texture version; the 2TB version starts at $2,299 for the larger display and $2,399 with the nano-texture option.

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

