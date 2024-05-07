Nano-texture glass for M4 iPad Pro only available on 1TB and 2TB models

Today Apple unveiled the brand new M4-powered iPad Pro, a major upgrade that comes with a brand new Ultra Retina XDR display. The new display uses OLED technology and comes with a first for the iPad: a nano-texture glass option.

Unfortunately, not all of the new iPad Pro models can opt for the nano-texture display, as Apple is limiting this option to the two highest storage tiers.

The M4 iPad Pro is now available on the Apple Store, and the nano-texture option is limited to the 1TB and 2TB models. It adds $100 per model. The standard 1TB 13-inch model runs $1,899 but $1,999 for the nano-texture version; the 2TB version starts at $2,299 for the larger display and $2,399 with the nano-texture option.

Find all the announcements from Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event in our news hub