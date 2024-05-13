 Skip to main content

Here’s how the new Cross-Platform Tracking Detection works in iOS 17.5

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 13 2024 - 11:55 am PT
4 Comments
AirTag - tracking accessories

Apple on Monday released iOS 17.5 to iPhone users. The update brings some new features to Apple News+ and also introduces Cross-Platform Tracking Detection – an anti-stalking feature announced last year in partnership with Google. Read on as we detail what this means and what changes now.

iOS 17.5 introduces Cross-Platform Tracking Detection

Apple and Google announced a partnership in 2023 to work on a new “industry specification to address unwanted tracking” after many concerns about stalkers using accessories like AirTags to silently track people. 9to5Mac had previously found evidence of this new anti-stalking feature in the iOS code, and Apple has now confirmed that the feature has been enabled with iOS 17.5.

“This will help mitigate the misuse of devices designed to help keep track of belongings. Today Apple is implementing this capability in iOS 17.5, and Google is now launching this capability on Android 6.0+ devices,” Apple explains.

But how exactly does this new Cross-Platform Tracking Detection system work? Just as iOS devices can already detect an unwanted AirTag moving with you, the system will also identify third-party item trackers that use the new protocol. If this happens, the user will get an “Item Found Moving With You” alert.

“If a user gets such an alert on their iOS device, it means that someone else’s AirTag, Find My accessory, or other industry specification-compatible Bluetooth tracker is moving with them.” The Find My app will help the user find the unwanted item tracker by playing a sound. The app will also provide instructions for disabling the tracker.

Here’s how the new Cross-Platform Tracking Detection works in iOS 17.5

According to Apple, companies such as Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee have already committed to making their future accessories compatible with this new protocol.

Make sure you update your iPhone and iPad to the latest version of iOS in order to be notified of unwanted items tracking you.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AirTag

AirTag

AirTag is Apple's Tile-like item tracker.…
iOS 17.5

iOS 17.5

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing