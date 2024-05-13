Apple on Monday released iOS 17.5 to iPhone users. The update brings some new features to Apple News+ and also introduces Cross-Platform Tracking Detection – an anti-stalking feature announced last year in partnership with Google. Read on as we detail what this means and what changes now.

iOS 17.5 introduces Cross-Platform Tracking Detection

Apple and Google announced a partnership in 2023 to work on a new “industry specification to address unwanted tracking” after many concerns about stalkers using accessories like AirTags to silently track people. 9to5Mac had previously found evidence of this new anti-stalking feature in the iOS code, and Apple has now confirmed that the feature has been enabled with iOS 17.5.

“This will help mitigate the misuse of devices designed to help keep track of belongings. Today Apple is implementing this capability in iOS 17.5, and Google is now launching this capability on Android 6.0+ devices,” Apple explains.

But how exactly does this new Cross-Platform Tracking Detection system work? Just as iOS devices can already detect an unwanted AirTag moving with you, the system will also identify third-party item trackers that use the new protocol. If this happens, the user will get an “Item Found Moving With You” alert.

“If a user gets such an alert on their iOS device, it means that someone else’s AirTag, Find My accessory, or other industry specification-compatible Bluetooth tracker is moving with them.” The Find My app will help the user find the unwanted item tracker by playing a sound. The app will also provide instructions for disabling the tracker.

According to Apple, companies such as Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee have already committed to making their future accessories compatible with this new protocol.

Make sure you update your iPhone and iPad to the latest version of iOS in order to be notified of unwanted items tracking you.

